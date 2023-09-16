From the hollows to the hills, we do everything we can in the West Virginia Legislature to improve the overall health for all the people who call the Mountain State home.
We’ve worked hard the last few years to boost the health of our state’s economy by attracting some of the biggest companies in the world, working on the state’s roads, and providing tax breaks for hard-working West Virginians.
As a legislative body, we’re putting a lot of focus on economic development and improving the state’s infrastructure.
When we think about infrastructure, most of us tend to think of roads and bridges, but our health care infrastructure is equally important to our state.
The experiences I’ve had as a practicing physician in the Kanawha Valley played a big factor in my decision to seek a position in the West Virginia Legislature. Improving health outcomes for West Virginians is one of my top priorities.
This year in the Senate we unanimously adopted Senate Bill 476, and the House of Delegates adopted it with a wide majority vote.
The new law will open the state’s Medicaid Managed Care program to any insurance company that provides Medicaid insurance coverage and meets the state’s standards.
Previous state policy only allowed three companies to contract with the state of West Virginia to provide Medicaid insurance to the tune of $1.7 billion.
By expanding coverage options, we’re giving the choice back to West Virginians and increasing competition in the state’s insurance and health care markets. The increased competition will improve health outcomes and health care access for the more than 600,000 West Virginians, including more than half of all the children in the state, who are covered by Medicaid.
They’ll have more choices and control over where and how they receive health care services.
Medicaid supports health care providers throughout the state from our local family medicine practices to the biggest hospitals in our region.
Better support for Medicaid means better support for West Virginians and health care jobs in our state, which turns into better health outcomes for West Virginians.
The law also is expected to save the state money. The state now will pay for the services its citizens need and get a better return on investment.
It’s important to note the law isn’t an expansion of Medicaid. Instead, it’s a mechanism that can improve the quality of care for West Virginians who use Medicaid.
It’s another tool in the toolbox for us to have a positive impact on public health not only for our workers, but for our most vulnerable populations including people living with disabilities, our elderly friends and family and those who are suffering of substance abuse disorders.
By having better health outcomes for our vulnerable West Virginians, people with access to a more competitive Medicaid and health care landscape will better be able to stay healthy, take care of their families, go to work, pay their bills and ultimately make West Virginia a better place to live and work. Basically, having better health allows for these West Virginians to pull themselves up and improve their situation, with the goal of eventually moving on to private health care insurance and out of the Medicaid system.
While we’re working to expand our economic base, we can work to make sure all working citizens in our state can have access to quality health care as new industries and new jobs come to fruition in the Mountain State.
Research by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services has shown that Medicaid enrollment overall increases access to care and use of some preventive services.
While this new law doesn’t expand Medicaid, it makes our Medicaid program better, and that helps West Virginia grow stronger. That’s why my colleagues and I in the legislature strongly supported Senate Bill 476.