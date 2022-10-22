The Kanawha County School District knows that when voters choose to make an investment in their schools and community, they want to see return on that investment. When voters decided in 2018 to approve our current excess levy, they approved funding for teachers and staff, important student programs, HVAC/roofing repairs, safety and security improvements and turf installation.
Kanawha County voters will have an opportunity to continue funding similar and additional excess levy priorities this November, with no increase to taxes. It is important to remember that first and foremost, our primary deliverable is an education for students. That is why approximately 75% of our general budget and the majority of our excess levy funding goes to teacher and staff salaries and benefits, as well as instructional programming and support services that enable us to meet the academic and social-emotional needs of our students. Beyond operational costs, we prioritize excess levy projects that may otherwise go unfunded.
Thanks to voter approval of the current excess levy in 2018, we’ve been able to complete partial or full roof replacements at: Belle, Malden, Montrose, Pinch, Ruthlawn, Sharon Dawes, Pratt and Grandview elementary schools; Dunbar and McKinley middle schools; Capital, Nitro, and Riverside high schools; and Carver Career Center.
We’ve replaced the HVAC systems at Alum Creek, Elk Center, Grandview, Kanawha City, Lakewood, and Piedmont elementary schools; Dunbar and West Side middle schools; Capital, George Washington, Riverside, and St. Albans high schools; and Carver Career Center.
We completed window replacements at Lakewood Elementary, Grandview Elementary, Kanawha City Elementary and Piedmont Elementary.
We completed a series of upgrades to safety and security, including intruder locksets across the district, camera upgrades, visitor access control, a base radio project for emergency communications, a panic alert system for teachers and door contact alarms. And, we completed turf fields at seven of our eight high schools, with Herbert Hoover High School’s turf being installed as the new school is finalized.
As voters visit the polls this November to consider approving a continued excess levy, we have begun on the last three projects in our current excess levy — Sissonville High School HVAC (52% complete); South Charleston High School HVAC (5% complete); and Anne Bailey Elementary roof replacement (5% complete). We are well on our way to finishing all projects approved by voters by June 30, 2024. In addition, we’ve worked with an energy management company while performing these school upgrades to make sure that we’re installing the most energy efficient products and we plan to see significant energy savings.
As staff positions have continued to be funded through the excess levy and facility projects have been completed, Kanawha County Schools has greatly supported our local economy. Excess levy funding is poured back into our residents, our communities and local businesses that provide project support.
The continued excess levy on the ballot this November would pick up in July 2024 and continue funding for: staff and operations, including additional counselors, nurses and special education teachers and aides; safety and security improvements, including weapons detection systems, secure entrances at all schools, additional camera upgrades and more safety team members; HVAC and roofing for 10 more schools; and extracurricular facility needs across the district.
All funding approved by voters in an excess levy can only go to the items on the ballot. The district cannot use this funding for projects or items not in the excess levy ballot, making it an incredibly powerful way to direct school funding to major needs.
Given the success of the current excess levy, we’re asking voters to consider continuing our excess levy from 2024 through 2029. The funding represents one-fourth of our budget and directly supports our students, staff and communities.
Voters deserve a return on investment and we have indeed shown the ability to deliver. We hope you’ll consider allowing this investment in our students to continue by approving the KCS excess levy on this year’s ballot.