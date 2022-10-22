Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

The Kanawha County School District knows that when voters choose to make an investment in their schools and community, they want to see return on that investment. When voters decided in 2018 to approve our current excess levy, they approved funding for teachers and staff, important student programs, HVAC/roofing repairs, safety and security improvements and turf installation.

Kanawha County voters will have an opportunity to continue funding similar and additional excess levy priorities this November, with no increase to taxes. It is important to remember that first and foremost, our primary deliverable is an education for students. That is why approximately 75% of our general budget and the majority of our excess levy funding goes to teacher and staff salaries and benefits, as well as instructional programming and support services that enable us to meet the academic and social-emotional needs of our students. Beyond operational costs, we prioritize excess levy projects that may otherwise go unfunded.

Tom Williams is superintendent of Kanawha County Schools. More information about the KCS excess levy is available at https://kcs.kana.k12.wv.us/k_c_s_excess_levy

