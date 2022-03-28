If I were a West Virginia politician, coal company owner, coal miner or United Mine Workers of America official, I’d probably be doing my best to extend the useful life of the coal industry. I hope, however, that I would also recognize reality and help my fellow West Virginians prepare for a post-coal economic future at the same time.
I grew up in northeastern Pennsylvania after the demise of that region’s anthracite coal-based economy, so I have seen firsthand the environmental and economic devastation that happens when coal is no longer king. When I left the Scranton-Wilkes Barre area in the 1970s, the region’s major export was young people. You had to find economic opportunity elsewhere because not much existed back home.
Unfortunately, that remains the case to a large extent. Northeastern Pennsylvania did not prepare for a post-coal economic future, and it is still paying the price today. Sadly, I fear West Virginia may be going down the same path.
We all know that the end of coal is coming, but the process is accelerating. In just the past few weeks, Duke Energy announced that it was going to close all its remaining coal-fired power plants on an accelerated schedule. The Wall Street Journal reported that private-equity firms are buying up coal-based utilities with the goal of enhancing their value by refocusing them towards renewable power.
Two of the nation’s largest utilities, Dominion Energy and Duke Energy, just announced that they are expanding their net-zero emissions goals and are “greening” their supply chains. Citing “economic, regulatory and market pressures,” power plant owners in the PJM grid service territory announced plans to shut down 3,228 megawatts of coal-powered generation by mid-2023. Forty percent of that soon-to-be-shuttered generation is at two power plants in West Virginia.
In other words, the writing is on the wall for the future of coal mining and coal-dependent industries—but there is great hope for the future.
Many states and regions are taking advantage of opportunities created by climate change to create new industries and well-paying jobs associated with renewable energy. These opportunities could also be available to West Virginia and bring economic rebirth to miners, mining communities and others being displaced by the steep decline in the coal industry. West Virginia’s challenge is to decide how it can bring climate change opportunities to the state while providing retraining and economic support for miners and others being displaced by the steep decline of the coal industry.
Certain provisions of $1.7 Billion Build Back Better (BBB) legislation that recently failed in Congress had the potential to create economic development, jobs and retraining opportunities, particularly in the most economically distressed areas of West Virginia. I am hopeful that these provisions can be passed later this year in a lower-cost legislative package consistent with Sen. Joe Manchin’s recent comments. The major provisions include:
n New clean hydrogen credits.
n Extending and expanding green energy tax credits for installation of solar, battery storage, and other renewable energy facilities, including “bonus” credits for installations in low-income areas and on former coal mines and other environmentally impacted lands.
n Labor and retraining incentives.
n Buy American requirements.
n New nuclear energy incentives.
These provisions provide plenty of opportunities to create new industries, new jobs and a bigger tax base in West Virginia. West Virginia’s Marcellus Shale reserves of natural gas can be used as a feedstock for clean hydrogen. If just half of the state’s 352,000 acres of strip-mined land were used for solar energy, the solar farms would have a generating capacity of 44,000 megawatts of electricity and create 2,240 permanent jobs and 44,000 construction jobs. These solar facilities would also pay state and local taxes.
Many major corporations are “greening” their facilities and supply chains. Many are also rethinking global supply chains because of issues brought to light by the COVID-19 pandemic. The buy American requirements noted above should spur more companies to expand domestic supply chains. West Virginia should move to take advantage of these emerging trends. The other half of the strip-mined land mentioned above would be enough acreage for 176 manufacturing facilities of 1,000 acres each. Clearly, West Virginia has land aplenty for hydrogen generation, renewable energy, and new domestic manufacturing facilities.
In addition, America can’t afford to forget about coal miners and other workers (and their communities) who are being displaced by the continuing shift away from fossil fuels. Currently there are about 41,00 coal mining jobs in the U.S. As we all know that number has been decreasing for years. Now there are more than 260,000 solar workers in the nation, and that number has been growing rapidly. There is no good reason a portion of those jobs shouldn’t be available to the West Virginia workforce.
The original BBB legislation contained some provisions that directly supported coal miners and their communities, including requirements that extended the fees paid by coal companies to fund Black Lung benefits. The tax incentives listed above would provide facilities that would employ thousands of coal miners who have lost their jobs.
The passage of a lower-cost legislative package focused on theses provisions could be the economic catalyst West Virginia needs to create a prosperous post-coal economic future. I just hope that Congress can muster the will and the cooperation necessary to make it law.