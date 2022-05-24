On April 18, 1864, President Abraham Lincoln delivered a speech in Baltimore to contemplate the definition of liberty.
He began: “The world has never had a good definition of the word liberty, and the American people, just now, are much in want of one. We all declare for liberty; but, in using the same word, we do not all mean the same thing. With some, the word liberty may mean for each man to do as he pleases with himself and the product of his labor; while, with others, the same word may mean for some men to do as they please with other men and the product of other men’s labor. Here are two, not only different, but incompatible things, called by the same name — liberty. And it follows that each of the things is, by the respective parties, called by two different and incompatible names — liberty and tyranny.”
The context of this speech depicts a wartime president rightfully nudging Americans to value the lives of Black soldiers as equal to that of the white soldiers.
Lincoln continues with an Aesopian description: “The shepherd drives the wolf from the sheep’s throat, for which the sheep thanks the shepherd as a liberator, while the wolf denounces him for the same act as the destroyer of liberty. Plainly, the sheep and the wolf are not agreed upon a definition of the word liberty; and precisely the same difference prevails today among us human creatures, even in the North, and all professing to love liberty. Hence, we behold the processes by which thousands are daily passing from under the yoke of bondage, hailed by some as the advance of liberty, and bewailed by others as the destruction of all liberty.”
This was a man speaking over 150 years ago. Surely today, you say, we have a more lucid or clear definition of liberty. But Oxford and Webster offer a profusion of definitions. I’m unsure we will ever be able to wrap the word in a tidy little box of compendiousness.
While tough to define, liberty is easy to understand. To think in aphoristic language: “We know it when we see it.”
In today’s times, a prominent subject on the op-ed pages is the leak of Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito’s draft opinion overturning Roe V. Wade, which would make abortion illegal in many states. Alito partially quoted the Baltimore speech by Lincoln in the opinion. The parallel Alito is drawing is not puzzling. Just as the lives of people of all colors have intrinsic value, so too does the life of the unborn child. Moreover, one person’s so-called “liberty,” might be another person’s demise.
You see, in 1973, when Roe v. Wade legalized abortion, the argument was based on Justice Harry Blackmun’s contention that the life inside the womb is not a “person.” Blackmun said, if personhood could be established, then the “right to life would be guaranteed.” This begs the question: What defines a person? Science tells us that a fertilized egg creates a new biological human with a unique DNA code. Thanks to the scientific breakthrough of ultrasound technology, we can see the biological human moving, kicking even sucking its thumb.
It seems to me that everyone who is a biological human is a person, whether that biological human is growing in the womb or growing in the crib. But Justice Blackmun took it upon himself to declare that a biological human inside a womb is not a person. Says who? The person who wields the most power? Dangerous thought.
In my opinion, Blackmun was wrong. He ultimately promoted a narrative that demeans women and demeans their unique contribution to reproduction. Instead of esteeming women for their incredible ability to become mothers and bring new life into the world, Blackmun’s opinion treats a woman’s unique biological ability as a liability and a disadvantage, while simultaneously demeaning the value of all new life. This is not liberty, but tyranny.
Our Declaration of Independence states that all are created equal and all have a right to life and all have a right to liberty. If we believe this, then it’s time we live by our own standards.
Os Guinness, the great-great-great-grandson of the famous beer brewer describes liberty this way: “Liberty is not the freedom to do what you want, but the power to do what you ought.” We have had to do this before in our country. Lincoln led the charge to end this country’s double standard of liberty and slavery.
The double standard of today is guaranteeing the right to life and liberty on paper, while our actions have betrayed us. Now, it is our time to lead this new charge and work to rescind the 1973 court’s grievous error against our youngest and most innocent citizens and extend to them the civil right to life and liberty.