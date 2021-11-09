We should be excited about the economic progress and community development in West Virginia over the past year. West Virginia was chosen as the location for the Virgin Hyperloop Certification Center, the New River Gorge became America’s 63rd national park, the Timberline ski resort reopened and there has been impressive growth in the aerospace industry.
Towns like Thomas, Fayetteville, Lewisburg, Martinsburg and Morgantown have experienced economic growth because their leaders have been willing to embrace new ideas. These communities have welcomed new businesses, like craft breweries, adventure tourism facilities, cozy music venues and unique retailers.
Most importantly, they have made people of all backgrounds feel welcome.
There can be devastating economic consequences for places where people do not feel welcome. North Carolina’s HB2, otherwise known as the “Bathroom Bill,” caused a mass exodus of business opportunities, like major sporting events and television filming projects. All told, The Associated Press estimated that the state stood to lose $3.76 billion over 10 years. The law was eventually repealed, after harsh criticism from the business community and various human rights groups, but, for the short time that the law was active, it showed just how economically damaging anti-LGBTQ legislation could be.
That’s why I’m calling on West Virginia’s congressional delegation to support the Equality Act.
The Equality Act would build on a recent decision by the U.S. Supreme Court that prohibited employment discrimination based on one’s sexual orientation or gender identity, updating federal nondiscrimination laws to protect LGBTQ people in many areas of life, including housing, public spaces and credit.
Some of the best co-workers and friends I’ve had over the years have been members of the LGBTQ community. I can’t imagine denying them the same opportunities that I’ve had to work, rent or buy a home, shop at a store or eat at a restaurant just because they’re gay or transgender.
Unfortunately, the lack of comprehensive protections in the laws of many states allows businesses to do just that.
Perhaps the biggest objection to the Equality Act is the fear that people will have to compromise their religious beliefs to accommodate the hiring regulations that will be codified in the bill. As a Christian, I understand why there are reservations. I value religious freedom, and I do not want the government to tell me where to go to church or what to believe.
That said, the Equality Act will not affect the hiring practices of religious institutions. Churches already have wide latitude in who they hire based on the applicants’ beliefs, and that won’t change with the Equality Act. All other organizations, however, will have to evaluate LGBTQ applicants on their merits and experience, just as they would with non-LGBTQ applicants.
A report by the UCLA Williams Institute found that there were an estimated 58,000 LGBTQ adults living in West Virginia. The report also found that one-third of LGBTQ people in the Mountain State experienced food insecurity, compared to one-fifth of the general population of the state. About 40% of LGBTQ people were diagnosed with a depressive disorder, compared to 23% of the general population.
We cannot continue to allow our LGBTQ neighbors to suffer, nor can we risk backpedaling from West Virginia’s recent economic progress into the brain drain that has frequently plagued us, with our young people moving to more inclusive states.
The Equality Act will not eliminate discrimination toward the LGBTQ community, but it will level the playing field.
You almost certainly know someone in the LGBTQ community. There are more LGBTQ people in West Virginia than the population of the city of Charleston. Even if you disagree with their beliefs or lifestyle, why should that preclude LGBTQ people from getting jobs?
I work with people every day who share different beliefs than I do. We can still be civil and work together. I think we can all agree that the more West Virginians who are able to bring their whole self to every area of life, the better.