My wife and I just returned from a 10-day West Virginia vacation. With the uncertainty surrounding COVID-19 (and the special discount being given to West Virginia residents at state parks), we decided to have our entire summer vacation inside the Mountain State. It was an amazing experience that allowed us to enjoy many of our state’s natural and historical treasures. Our trip also gave us a unique perspective on the economy of our state that could only be seen on an extended visit through the different regions of West Virginia.
Our journey began at our home in Wayne in the western part of the state. We made the three-hour drive down Interstate 64 and I-77 to Pipestem State Resort Park. We stayed there for two nights before heading to Cass Scenic Railroad for an overnight stay in one of the company houses, then headed north to Cacapon State Park in Morgan County. We stayed at Cacapon for three nights and explored the Eastern Panhandle before going to Tygart Lake State Park for the last three nights of our trip. During the vacation, we made several side trips to places like The Greenbrier resort, Harper’s Ferry, Snowshoe Mountain, Canaan Valley, the West Virginia Penitentiary and Cooper’s Rock State Forest.
As we traveled from one part of the state to another, we learned that West Virginia is defined by the rise and fall of various industries. The southern part of the state is defined by the coal industry. Towns like Cass in the eastern mountains rose and fell with the timber industry. The Kanawha Valley saw its fortunes rise and fall with the chemical industry (and the salt industry before that), and cities like Huntington, Grafton and Thurmond have followed the ups and downs of the railroads. Even Harper’s Ferry, now a major tourist attraction and National Historical Park, owes its existence to the once-thriving firearms industry of the 19th century.
It’s tempting to think that our best days are behind us in West Virginia, but I have a great deal of hope about our future based on what I saw during our trip. Our little corner of central Appalachia is strikingly beautiful. The New and Bluestone rivers carve long, deep canyons through the Allegheny Plateau. The windswept summits of Cheat and Cacapon mountains offer some of the most stunning vistas in the eastern U.S. The high elevation peat bogs of Canaan Valley create an alpine-like environment that harbors an amazing diversity of plant species and wildlife. Thomas Jefferson once said that the confluence of the Potomac and Shenandoah Rivers in Harper’s Ferry was “one of the most stupendous scenes in nature” and “worth a voyage across the Atlantic.”
A stronger tourism industry may be the catalyst we need to kick start our economy. Ultimately, we need a diverse collection of industries and entrepreneurship to ensure long-term economic sustainability, but tourism could be the cornerstone of better things to come. West Virginia is already an outdoor paradise that attracts hikers, rafters, fishermen, skiers and hunters. However, we should also continue to develop more resort-style vacation destinations with broad arrays of activities. We have one ultra-luxurious resort (The Greenbrier) and a handful of golf and ski resorts around the state, but I believe we could support more four-season resorts and attractions with our proximity to the major metropolitan areas of the East.
We also must get better cell phone coverage for tourism to expand. While some people like to disconnect in the wilderness, the lack of cell service is a deterrent to businesses and casual tourists. As we were fishing in the Greenbrier River in Cass, a carload of tourists from D.C. pulled over to ask me if I knew how to get back to Washington. They couldn’t pick up a cell phone signal and didn’t have a stand-alone GPS unit. It should be noted that the Green Bank area of Pocahontas County is a “quiet zone” for cell phones because of the National Radio Astronomy Observatory, but we had trouble picking up a cell signal in most of the eastern highlands of West Virginia.
There is no silver bullet to solve all our economic woes, but our extended trip through West Virginia opened my eyes to the untapped potential that exists with tourism. West Virginia can become a premier vacation destination for residents of Washington, Baltimore, Pittsburgh, Philadelphia, Cleveland and other nearby cities. We need to expand our tourism offerings and improve our communications networks, but those actions will benefit us as residents in addition to our visitors. Focusing on tourism will provide jobs and pump much-needed money into our communities.