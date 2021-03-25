In the old Marx Brothers movie “A Night at the Opera,” one of the characters, impersonating a famous pilot, tells a ridiculous story about how he flew to America: After crossing an ocean, just three feet from the runway, they ran out of gas and had to turn back to get more. (Cue quizzical looks from the other characters.)
Yet that’s exactly what some in the West Virginia legislature are proposing to do with the state’s long-delayed automated verification and registration (AVR) law.
As topsy-turvy as it seems, some in the West Virginia legislature are attempting to overturn a law introduced and championed by Republicans just five years ago to strengthen election security and integrity.
The bill had two elements: First, it would require ID for voters in West Virginia to close avenues to voter fraud. It’s much harder to pretend to be someone else when you need a government-issued ID. Since a large percentage of all voter fraud is basically one form or another of impersonation, an ID requirement makes it that much harder to abuse voting rights.
The second element was AVR, which is designed to save both voters time and the government money. It starts with the simple observation that voters verify their identities to the government all the time — at the DMV, when collecting benefits, obtaining various registrations and certifications, and so on.
Instead of separately verifying people’s identity for voting information — and, recording, cross-checking and organizing the information by hand like some sort of medieval monastery — AVR connects all the state ID verification systems to the voter rolls. The most obvious benefit is for voters, who don’t have to fill out separate registration forms.
But there are other benefits, too. One of the biggest opportunities for voter fraud comes from multiple registrations, which happen when people appear on the voter rolls in more than one state or county.
Because 10% of Americans move every year, there are millions of duplicate registrations around the country.
AVR takes care of this problem because the voter rolls are updated automatically as people update their addresses with the DMV, rather than relying on voters to remove themselves from the rolls. As anyone who has ever moved knows, this is an unwelcome hassle. It’s even more intrusive when the voter who needs to be removed is a deceased friend or family member.
The state government also saves money — an estimated $350,000 every election — from AVR. It’s up to taxpayers, and their representatives in Charleston, to determine if that taxpayer money is best spent on schools, roads, hospitals, elections — or just kept in the pockets of taxpayers. But it seems silly to spend it maintaining paper voting lists and printing extra provisional ballots when the election system could be run more effectively and more cheaply.
It’s no wonder, then, that large, bipartisan majorities of the West Virginia Legislature passed the voter ID/AVR law in 2016. Unfortunately, since then, the implementation has been delayed several times. The final steps of the implementation process were due to be completed by July 1, 2021 — about five years after the bill was signed into law. That’s entirely too long, especially considering other states implemented AVR in a matter of months.
But why turn back now? Why, when we’re just three feet from the runway, have lawmakers decided they’re out of gas? And where do they plan to go? If AVR is removed, how do legislators plan to save their taxpayers money and keep their voter rolls clean? Do they have a better alternative?
There isn’t a good answer. Unlike the pretend aviator in “A Night at the Opera,” some representatives in Charleston don’t appear to be joking.
Much more likely, they’re afraid. The past two presidential elections have been extraordinary, due to misinformation, the pandemic and the major changes to voting procedures it spawned and fears of voter fraud. But the way to soothe those fears isn’t by repealing a bipartisan, common-sense and popular election integrity law just before it kicks into full effect.
West Virginia almost crossed the ocean. Now’s no time to turn back.