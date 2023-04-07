As West Virginia experiences economic growth, new jobs and a continued influx of visitors to the state, our new arrivals increasingly rely on the dedicated people who provide emergency services.
However, the thousands of people who are attracted to the state might be surprised to learn that a timely ambulance response is not among the amenities included in their Mountain State experience. That is because West Virginia is losing emergency medical services workers faster than ambulance agencies can replace them.
Everyday there are counties in West Virginia that go without EMS coverage. Daily ambulance agencies in other counties must decrease the number of ambulances on-call because of staffing shortages.
West Virginia has lost more than 1,900 EMS personnel over the last three years and has only been able to replace less than 600 of those workers.
The lack of financial support from state and local governments to fund the cost of readiness and 911 response has caused ambulance agencies in West Virginia to struggle to compensate EMS professionals competitively with neighboring states. Employees can often earn $2 to $3 more per hour simply by crossing the border.
The challenges faced when recruiting and retaining staff extend beyond wages. Many agencies are excluded from the state’s EMS retirement plan, forcing EMTs and paramedics to change employers and sometimes careers to strengthen their pensions.
West Virginia isn’t just losing EMTs and paramedics. It is losing entire emergency response agencies.
Fifteen agencies licensed by the Office of EMS to provide 911 response have ceased operations over the past year. Without additional financial support, more are likely to close.
These numbers are not sustainable, and it will not be long until there is no one left to respond.
The EMS community has asked for years for an annual source of financial support like that provided by our neighboring states.
This year, it felt like legislators finally heard our call and responded by establishing the Emergency Medical Services Salary Enhancement Fund and funding it with $10 million in surplus funds.
The EMS community applauds this effort by our legislators to grow our EMS workforce, but it will be challenging to implement the permanent salary increases needed to recruit and retain workers without a multi-year funding commitment in place.
A separate bill, House Bill 3135, would have provided some funding to offset the rising cost of equipment and training for ambulance agencies but it died during the final hours of the legislative session.
Those that have made EMS a career did not do it to get rich. They did it to enrich and care for their communities when they are at their most vulnerable. But dedication and sacrifice alone will not keep ambulances equipped and staffed.
The EMS community is asking Gov. Jim Justice and the Legislature to work together to address during a special session the funding lost by EMS and fire response with the failure of House Bill 3153.
Just like our patients cannot wait when they experience a car wreck or a heart attack, ambulance services and EMS personnel cannot wait another year for action.
The state is rightfully making huge investments in the infrastructure necessary to grow economic development and tourism in West Virginia.
A similar investment needs to be made in our public safety infrastructure to ensure those coming to West Virginia to live, work and vacation are adequately protected.
Trish Watson is the Director of Lincoln County EMS.