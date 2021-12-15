If Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., wants to tackle the kind of inflation that kills West Virginians every year, he must immediately vote “yes” on Build Back Better.
Even in previous years of relatively low inflation, pharmaceutical drug manufacturers have greedily hiked prices year after year after year.
In 2019, for instance, the nationwide inflation rate was under 2%, but prescription drug prices ballooned by 10.5% on average — more than five times the rate of inflation. A more specific index of just 3,400 drugs increased by 17% in the first six months of 2019 alone.
These skyrocketing prescription drug costs are bankrupting, and even killing, West Virginians, especially senior citizens, people on fixed incomes and people with disabilities.
TheSeniorList.com reports that West Virginia is the fifth most-expensive state for per capita prescription drug spending, coming in at just under $2,000 per person per year. Ninety percent of West Virginians are on a prescription drug or live in a household with someone who relies on a prescription drug.
And, according to healthinsurance.org, as of September 2020, about one out of four West Virginians is on Medicare. The average for the rest of the country is around one in five Americans, meaning that West Virginia would especially benefit from Medicare being able to negotiate lower prices on prescription drugs.
These runaway drug costs can force tough — even potentially deadly — choices for people on fixed incomes. For instance, AARP reports that, as recently as 2017, 24% of West Virginia adults reported skipping a dose or rationing doses of their prescription drugs.
Additionally, more than 35,000 children in West Virginia are being raised in households where their grandparents are the primary caregivers.
As Marion County Schools Superintendent Donna Hage told the Times West Virginian earlier this year, “Many times, these families are making decisions between their own nutritional needs, medication needs or health needs, just so they can support these children in their care.”
West Virginia mother Mindy Salango recently traveled to Washington, D.C., to urge Congress to pass the Build Back Better Act. Salango told congressional members that, after she was diagnosed with Type 1 diabetes, she found that she “was paying outrageous amounts of money in order to live.”
“I had a young daughter,” Salango explained. “And in order to keep food on the table and a roof over our heads, sacrifices had to be made. And oftentimes — that was my insulin. ... Our only option is to pay or die.”
Pharmaceutical company greed is what is forcing these tough decisions. As one recent House Oversight Committee presentation made clear: Pharmaceutical drug companies aren’t raising prices so that they can pay for research and development. They’re raising prices to bolster their profits, plain and simple.
They turn around and pocket the profits, paying out tens of billions of dollars in the form of huge dividends and stock share buybacks to inflate their Wall Street valuations, while spending a negligent fraction of it on research and development.
Manchin claims that he wants to lower prescription drug prices for West Virginians — and he’s made it clear that he wants to tackle inflation. By taking on Big Pharma’s greed, the Build Back Better Act will advance both of these goals.
This is Manchin’s opportunity to show that he’s on the side of the 85% of West Virginians who are demanding lower drug prices — and to show that he’s not on the side of the greedy pharmaceutical companies that are killing and bankrupting West Virginians with outrageously high prices.
Carpe diem, Joe. Vote yes on Build Back Better, before Congress goes on recess. West Virginians’ lives depend on it.