Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., has made one thing very clear: His main concern is tackling inflation, and he’s not going to vote for any legislation unless it tackles inflation.
But his delays are making inflation worse. Without action from Congress, pharmaceutical drug companies have continued to greedily hike prices for Americans, which drives inflation and makes lifesaving medications unaffordable for struggling families.
Even in previous years of relatively low inflation, pharmaceutical drug manufacturers have massively increased prices, year after year after year.
In 2019, for instance, the nationwide inflation rate was under 2%, but prescription drug prices ballooned by 10.5% on average — more than five times the rate of inflation. A more specific index of just 3,400 drugs increased by 17% in the first six months of 2019 alone.
And that’s just the normal rate of greedy pharmaceutical company price hikes. On top of that, inflation and broader corporate greed have driven up the prices of everything in West Virginia over the past year. And all the while, Manchin has delayed Congress from taking action to tackle inflation and to protect West Virginians from ruthless corporate greed.
In December, West Virginians rallied around the state to urge Manchin to vote for the Build Back Better plan, which included key provisions to cap out-of-pocket costs for Medicare and to allow Medicare to negotiate drug prices.
At that time, I wrote in an op-ed published by the Charleston Gazette-Mail that, according to healthinsurance.org as of September 2020, about 1 out of 4 West Virginians was on Medicare. The average for the rest of the country is around 1 in 5 Americans, meaning West Virginia would especially benefit from Medicare being able to negotiate lower prices on prescription drugs.
Unchecked runaway drug costs can force tough — even potentially deadly — choices for people on fixed incomes. For instance, AARP reported that, as recently as 2017, 24% of West Virginia adults reported skipping a dose or rationing doses of their prescription drugs.
Those figures predate the pandemic, and 2017 was another year of low inflation (hovering around 2%). And even then, in 2017 under low inflation, nearly 1 in 4 West Virginians reported skipping or rationing their prescription drugs — and that was before West Virginia families were crushed by a pandemic for three years (and counting), and before nationwide inflation climbed into the double digits.
One thing that has stayed consistent over the past five years? Big Pharma’s profits. As the American Hospital Association wrote in March 2022: “The fact remains that pharmaceutical companies continue to raise the prices of their products and enjoy double-digit profit margins.”
David Mitchell, with Patients for Affordable Drugs, puts a finer point on it: “Big Pharma has taken almost 1,200 price hikes in the first seven months of this year — more than in both 2020 and 2021.”
West Virginia radio host and pundit Hoppy Kercheval recently pointed out, in a column titled “The high cost of getting old,” that many seniors are ending up in bankruptcy because of the high cost of eldercare.
We need to do a lot to bolster eldercare in America and to make it affordable to grow old. One of the best ways to tackle the high costs of eldercare and put money directly into the pockets of seniors is to allow Medicare to negotiate prescription drug prices.
As far as bipartisan issues, voters are crystal clear on this: More than 80% of voters — Republicans, Democrats and independents alike — support comprehensive drug pricing reforms, including Medicare negotiation.
Manchin claims that he supports lowering drug prices. But, objectively, all he has done for over a year is block Congress from passing a bill that would do just that.
West Virginians can’t wait any longer. Manchin must proactively work with his colleagues to pass the strongest drug pricing bill possible, as quickly as possible.