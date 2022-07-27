Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., has made one thing very clear: His main concern is tackling inflation, and he’s not going to vote for any legislation unless it tackles inflation.

But his delays are making inflation worse. Without action from Congress, pharmaceutical drug companies have continued to greedily hike prices for Americans, which drives inflation and makes lifesaving medications unaffordable for struggling families.

Troy N. Miller is an at-large member of the West Virginia Democratic Party Executive Committee and a West Virginia organizer for Social Security Works.

