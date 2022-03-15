West Virginians do not need a special day to remind us to care for our rivers; they are one of the reasons why our state slogan is “Wild and Wonderful.”
But water — especially clean water — is not something that anyone in West Virginia can take for granted. We know that far too well, like when the T&T Fuels Mine experienced a blowout in 1994, or when chemicals spilled into the Elk River in 2014. Every day, there are cautionary tales across the country of what happens when there isn’t enough water or we don’t take care of our rivers.
As a lifelong Preston County resident, outdoorsman and surveyor for several mining companies, including Anker Energy, I know how important our water is for our communities, health and livelihoods. We depend on rivers for clean drinking water, farmers need it for crops and livestock, and they are a source of income for folks working in tourism and outdoor recreation. Simply put, West Virginia would not be the same without our rivers.
And while we’ve had our share of tragedies when it comes to our rivers, we also have come together as communities to bring a river back to life. That happened right here on the Cheat River. In the 1900s, when my grandpa used to fish on the river, it was thriving and clean. But by the time I came into this world, the Cheat was dead, with little hope for revival. Thanks to my friends and neighbors, like those in Preston County at Friends of the Cheat, we were able to bring the Cheat to what it is today: a haven for boaters and sportsmen, sustaining our outdoor heritage and way of life. Today, you can find the likes of walleye, musky, smallies and other fish thriving in the river.
Despite this, the effort to restore the Cheat is not complete. The Albright Dam — which was used to feed the cooling towers of a nearby, retired power plant — is now the only barrier to re-creating an entirely free-flowing Cheat River above Cheat Lake. Removing the dam and reconnecting the Cheat River to Cheat Lake would instantly begin a natural fish migration, renewing fish populations beloved by generations of West Virginians. It also would open the door for more recreation business opportunities and grow our rural economies.
Importantly, removing the Albright Dam would remove an unnecessary liability. Since the power plant was decommissioned a decade ago, the dam has no purpose and cannot function as a flood-control dam; in fact, it can exacerbate flood conditions. As the structure ages, it will require costly maintenance, otherwise it could fail during a flood and send high water to the downstream town of Albright. Finally, the low-head structure creates a dangerous recirculating rapid that can cause drownings. Once a vital source of reliable income for over a hundred Preston County residents, the power station now sits vacant in the floodplain of the Cheat River.
Removing the Albright Dam would amplify a revitalization movement in the outdoor economy in Preston and Tucker counties, allowing access to a segment of the river where folks could paddle and fish and connecting the popular upstream sections of the Cheat River with the Lower Cheat River.
While taking down a dam seems like a big lift for a small group of locals, we are seeing a movement take hold across the country of energy companies — like First Energy, which owns Albright Dam — working with local communities, private organizations and the federal government to remove dams that have served their purpose. We have seen struggling communities become revitalized. We also have seen a rebirth of fish and wildlife populations. In fact, funding from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Bill — which Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., was instrumental in passing and Rep. David McKinley, R-W.Va., voted for — allocates money to states to fund projects just like this.
March 14 was International Day of Action for Rivers. We needn’t look further than our own backyard to make a difference. We have a historic opportunity to leave a legacy that will reconnect 75 miles of one of West Virginia’s larger rivers. It is time to make the Cheat Wild and Wonderful once again.