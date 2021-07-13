While debate on the passage of a federal infrastructure plan might be happening in Washington, D.C., West Virginia’s influence is certainly being felt. That’s because our own Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., is a focal point as chairman of the Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee.
West Virginia’s senior senator recently introduced a 423-page draft energy bill that features some important provisions for building a cleaner and healthier future. They include investments in grid infrastructure and resilience, and multiple approaches to reduce global warming emissions, such as carbon capture and storage, and energy efficiency programs.
However, the bill falls short of hitting the mark on expanding cornerstone renewable-energy technologies like wind and solar that are necessary to build a cleaner, healthier, more affordable and dependable future for West Virginia and the country.
Manchin and the rest of Congress should follow the guidance of the Biden administration by supporting decade-long extensions and investments in solar and wind energy through updated and extended tax incentives in the infrastructure package.
It’s a win-win for West Virginia, and here’s why:
First, it will protect our environment and our health. We know that the extraction process for fossil fuels like coal can leave the land degraded and, in many cases, pollute the water, which harms wildlife and humans. Although the state’s economy has benefited from the industry for many years, the cost to our environment is quickly becoming overwhelming — especially when there are clean alternatives that work.
Clean energy options — from solar and wind to battery storage — don’t pollute. They also have great potential to grow in the Mountain State. According to Environment America’s “Renewables on the Rise” report, West Virginia has doubled its wind power since 2010 and ranks fifth in the nation for growth in battery storage.
Still, that’s just scratching the surface of renewable energy’s ultimate growth potential. Passing decade-long extensions of tax incentives for wind, energy storage and solar energy, while removing subsidies for fossil fuels, will help us combat climate change and broadly make our planet healthier.
A stronger commitment to renewables also will be a game changer when it comes to keeping ourselves and our children healthy. Extracting and burning fossil fuels pollutes our air, putting lives in danger. In particular, the risk for our coal miners continues to be startling, with these iconic West Virginia workers losing an increasing number of years off their life expectancy, according to a study by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s National Institute for Occupational Safety. The numbers grew from 8.1 years in 1999 to 12.6 years lost in 2016.
To put it plainly, we can do better than to be putting hard-working men and women at such high risk for a dying industry when we have clean alternatives readily available.
And speaking of jobs, the shift to clean energy has the potential to bring more jobs and save consumers money. Already, the clean energy industry in total employs more than 3 million Americans, compared to about 42,000 coal jobs at the beginning of 2021.
The Los Angeles Department of Water and Power has signed a 25-year fixed contract for solar and battery storage at 3.3 cents per kilowatt hour, while, in West Virginia, American Electric Power has proposed hiking rates on already high prices of 14 cents per kilowatt hour or more to preserve dirty energy.
The question now for West Virginia and the nation is whether we should continue spending taxpayer money on prolonging the life of a harmful, dying industry or whether we begin building a cleaner, healthier and cheaper energy future for the state today.
The answer should be clear.
Tax incentives are one of the most tried-and-true federal policies we have to keep the necessary momentum behind the renewable transition going, and we can’t afford to let this moment pass without making meaningful investments in our future.
If Manchin wants the best future for West Virginia, he should support the clean energy incentives extension put forward in President Joe Biden’s American Jobs Plan. Ceasing spending on costly and dirty coal-fired power plants and other fossil fuels, and reinvesting fully in a clean energy future, is a win for our environment, health and economy.