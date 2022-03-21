Together, the city of Charleston and the Charleston Police Department have prioritized public safety, training, collaboration between city departments and strengthening relationships with community members while also proactively reviewing and updating policies and procedures to ensure we are consistent with current best practices.
As a result, Charleston is at or near a seven-year low in most major crime areas. We are seeing improved response times. Calls for service are at a seven-year low. And Charleston has maintained a decrease in traffic accidents and fatalities.
Helping drive this decrease in crime is the relationship between the police and the community.
Our officers engage with community members, business owners and visitors every day — while on patrol, visiting local businesses, walking down the street and at community events. While sometimes brief, each of these moments helps build trust and establish rapport — further promoting a positive relationship between our police department and community members.
In 2021, our community was affected by the loss of Capital High School student K.J. Taylor. The outpouring of love and support was overwhelming — leading to vigils, memorials and other celebrations of his life. The community rallied together to support his family, friends, teammates and classmates. But their work didn’t stop there.
Members of the public immediately started calling police with tips and leads. These folks shared information — even some they felt might have been insignificant — ultimately leading to key pieces of evidence and a suspect being taken into police custody.
In other instances, organized groups come together to address concerns directly. Neighborhood watch meetings provide opportunities for the police to engage with citizens in their neighborhoods and hear about concerns that are unique to their parts of town. Just last week, officers and city officials walked the streets in Kanawha City with the local neighborhood watch group.
At a recent community meeting, several concerned citizens brought up recent breaking-and-entering crimes in the North Hills area. As a result of this conversation, police were provided access to a video showing alleged suspects taking part in breaking and entering. Through these tips, police were able to obtain warrants and actively pursue these warrants.
It can’t be stressed enough: If you see something, say something. It might just be the piece of the puzzle police need to solve a crime.
Oftentimes, our officers work alongside other city departments — the mayor’s CARE Office, Refuse and Fire to name a few — to work toward solutions. Recently, concerned citizens reached out about cleaning up a salvage yard. With the help of our refuse team and tips from the community, we were able to address and resolve the issue.
Through a proactive, holistic approach, we are seeing positive trends and a reduction in crime throughout Charleston.
The city will continue to prioritize projects that further public safety — upgrading streetlights, addressing abandoned and dilapidated structures and implementing programs such as Law Enforcement Assisted Diversion (LEAD).
We also will work to ensure our police officers have the necessary tools to serve our community. They work around the clock and put in the long hours to keep us safe and ensure that Charleston remains a vibrant community for our residents and visitors.
If there’s one thing we know to be true, it’s that, to be successful in our efforts, we must be diligent in engaging folks in our neighborhoods, strengthening our relationships with the community and collaborating across city departments.