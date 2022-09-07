Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

The legendary Backyard Brawl between West Virginia University and Pitt is one of the toughest rivalries in college sports. Before the two schools faced off on Sept. 1, their name, image and likeness (NIL) collectives, Alliance 412 and Country Roads Trust, teamed up to raise money for Ronald McDonald House Charities. NIL collectives go out of their way to support charitable causes and small businesses in communities across the country.

In August, Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., and Tommy Tuberville, R-Ala., called on NIL stakeholders for feedback on a national regulatory framework. As a native West Virginian and the founder of an NIL consulting agency, Jordon Sports Group, I encourage Manchin to act cautiously. The senators must make sure their federal framework does not hinder college athletes using their NIL for good.

Tyler Jordon is a West Virginia native and founder and CEO of Jordon Sports Group, a name, image and likeness consulting firm in Little Rock, Arkansas.

