The legendary Backyard Brawl between West Virginia University and Pitt is one of the toughest rivalries in college sports. Before the two schools faced off on Sept. 1, their name, image and likeness (NIL) collectives, Alliance 412 and Country Roads Trust, teamed up to raise money for Ronald McDonald House Charities. NIL collectives go out of their way to support charitable causes and small businesses in communities across the country.
In August, Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., and Tommy Tuberville, R-Ala., called on NIL stakeholders for feedback on a national regulatory framework. As a native West Virginian and the founder of an NIL consulting agency, Jordon Sports Group, I encourage Manchin to act cautiously. The senators must make sure their federal framework does not hinder college athletes using their NIL for good.
At SEC Media Days in July, University of Georgia head football coach Kirby Smart shared how NIL has affected his players. Walk-on Dan Jackson uses his NIL earnings to pay his tuition. Micah Morris pays for his dad’s dialysis treatments, which annually cost up to $90,000. Kelee Ringo paid for his mom’s cancer treatment — and now raises money for breast cancer research.
In Manchin and Tuberville’s letter, they took issue with student-athletes monetizing their NIL, claiming it “has already far exceeded the original post-Alston intent of ensuring that players are equitably compensated.” Manchin and Tuberville say the goal of a federal framework is “fair compensation,” which makes it clear they want the federal government to determine the market value of student-athletes’ name, image and likeness.
Congress has no business determining the market value of any private citizen and setting a maximum limit on how much money they make. If the federal government has authority over a student-athlete’s market value, would Morris be able to continue paying for his dad’s dialysis treatments? Would Jackson be able to continue paying his tuition?
Last fall, WVU offensive lineman James Gmiter announced that 100% of the proceeds earned through his partnership with merchandise company Campus Mogul would go toward The Underprivileged Children Foundation in Charleston. The foundation assists underprivileged children who are victims of addiction, poverty, abuse and domestic violence. If Congress regulates student-athletes’ market value, they could hurt the value of Gmiter’s partnership.
The senators’ letter says the status quo creates an environment that “prioritizes short-term financial gain over careful investment in one’s career.” WVU’s Dante Stills told The Associated Press in August that his NIL earnings have made everyday life easier.
“Obviously, my first three years, you know, being a college athlete, it’s hard,” Stills told The AP. “Especially with, like, the money, the stipend you get. That doesn’t last you a long time. So just adding on this NIL, I’m very appreciative and thankful for it, and I know a lot of people are. It’s helping out you and your family.”
Even though large-figure NIL deals have dominated headlines, the median deal is $53. Does $53 sound like the status quo has exceeded the intent of equitable compensation? Is $53 “prioritizing short-term gain over careful investment in one’s career?” At $53, student-athletes across the country can more easily afford groceries, food and utilities, which makes it easier to focus on academics. NIL empowers student-athletes to achieve financial and professional success.
A key issue I have with the federal government determining a student-athlete’s market value is how they plan on achieving it. Any route they might choose has its flaws.
Thousands of student-athletes use digital marketplaces, like Opendorse and INFLCR, to secure NIL deals. These platforms offer deliverables like social media posts, personal appearances and autographs. Would the federal government set parameters around how much a student-athlete can make on deliverables?
Does the federal government plan to create a market-value analysis software? Putting a number on student-athletes’ worth is dangerous for their mental health.
Manchin and Tuberville must be cautious drafting their federal framework, so student-athletes can continue using their NIL for good around the country.
Tyler Jordon is a West Virginia native and founder and CEO of Jordon Sports Group, a name, image and likeness consulting firm in Little Rock, Arkansas.