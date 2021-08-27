The devastating COVID-19 pandemic continues to ravage our communities, leaving many of our neighbors in a seemingly endless state of grief. As leaders of faith communities in West Virginia, we offer community, counsel and individual support to help them through an experience both trying and universal.
As the people’s representatives in Washington, D.C., Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., and Sen. Shelley Moore Capito, R-W.Va., are tasked with complementing our spiritual support with the policies and investments necessary to allow us all to receive and give the care we deserve.
The three of us, representing the three monotheistic faith traditions, can personally attest to the inarguable need for one investment in particular: the substantial funding necessary to provide dignified, accessible home care for our aging and disabled neighbors.
Our state has the third highest aging population in the country. The Census Bureau finds more than 20% of West Virginia’s population is over the age of 65, with only Florida and Maine having higher concentrations. We are each blessed to serve and attend to many senior parishioners, many of whom have called our beautiful state home their entire lives. We’ve witnessed the demographic changes, seen the toll our economic challenges have taken on families and observed how, long before the pandemic began, underfunded care systems have abandoned so many of our loved ones to the pain and uncertainty of poverty.
How we care for our elderly and disabled neighbors affects all of us. Many of us have pitched in to care for a loved one.
“Approximately 300,000 West Virginia family caregivers provide an estimated $2.8 billion in unpaid care annually to adult loved ones,” according to AARP.
The best way to care for our elderly and disabled neighbors is through full funding of home-and-community-based services (HCBS). During a pandemic like COVID-19, gathering in congregate settings, such as nursing homes, forces elderly patients and people with disabilities to choose between receiving the care they need to survive and risking the immediate safety of themselves and their family. HCBS funding allows patients to receive care in the safety of their own homes.
Tragically, because of chronic underfunding, more than 1,200 people in West Virginia are stuck on waiting lists for this HCBS care, not to mention those who haven’t yet jumped through the right administrative hoops to get on the list.
If we finally pass full HCBS funding, these vulnerable patients can receive care without jeopardizing their loved ones. What we, and millions across the country, are advocating for is a long-overdue, commonsense investment that reflects our belief that every human being is worthy of dignity and care — a belief we know Sens. Manchin and Capito share.
The legislation is written, the funding is there, and so is the people’s support. Polling shows that large, bipartisan majorities want the federal government to pass substantial HCBS investments and end the waiting lists. More than 75% of Christian voters and 83% of voters of other faiths (Jews, Muslims, Buddhists and Hindus) expressed support for President Joe Biden’s proposal of $400 billion to improve care-giving for aging and disabled people as part of his American Families Plan, according to an April 2021 Morning Consult/Politico poll.
As faith leaders who have come together from different religious traditions, we know the importance of joining together to advance the common good, and we admire Sens. Manchin and Capito’s commitment to bipartisan policymaking. Thankfully — like other critical investments that will benefit West Virginians, such as child care, paid family and medical leave, and the expanded child tax credit — the HCBS funding contained within the $3.5 trillion bipartisan budget reconciliation package is precisely that. Far from overheating the economy, these overdue investments are precisely what people need to fully participate in it.
As the pandemic has only highlighted, sickness, care and grief are universal experiences — they unite us across faiths and across political party lines. If passed in full, these policies will be transformational for generations of West Virginians to come. We urge Sens. Manchin and Capito to do all in their considerable power to provide the support our grieving communities desperately and clearly need.