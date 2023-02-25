As West Virginia transitions to an “all of the above” energy state, there continues to be pushback against renewable expansion. We’ve heard for months that West Virginia is “open for business,” wanting to attract an array of manufacturing, industrial and energy projects to the state. And it has been working. Between Berkshire Hathaway’s renewable energy microgrid, and the newest project proposal, Form Energy’s battery manufacturing plant, much has been moving forward in diversifying our economy and energy portfolio.
A crucial part of attracting these businesses to West Virginia depends on our ability to provide renewable energy options. Many companies have net zero initiatives they must meet, which demands reliance partly on renewable energy technology. In response, our governor and Legislature have carved out small-scale solar projects to meet their needs. It’s time the rest of us got this option as well. And that’s where community solar comes in.
Community solar programs allow individuals, businesses, and organizations to subscribe to a “share” in a locally-sited community solar panel array. They offer the benefit of solar to those who can’t or prefer not to install solar panels on their homes. For example, if you rent your home, don’t have a suitable roof for solar, or can’t afford the upfront cost of installing a solar array, community solar is an option. Community solar doesn’t look to displace traditional energy sources—instead, it combines traditional forms of energy production with solar generation, building the need for an “all-of-the-above” energy approach for West Virginia.
Currently, if you get your energy from the grid in West Virginia, over 90% of it comes from burning coal. Unfortunately, relying on a single energy source for production has come at a price. Rates increased 90% over 15 years, and the lack of competition is coming out of your pockets. Many states are considering legislation to provide energy freedom for their ratepayers, as community solar has passed or is under consideration in 22 states, including neighboring Ohio and Pennsylvania.
This year, two Community Solar Bills have been introduced in the legislature, House Bill 2159 and Senate Bill 627.
Many companies require states to have a renewable energy portfolio, so enabling community solar in West Virginia would provide an essential economic development tool to attract new businesses to our state, ultimately increasing the energy demand statewide.
Community Solar would generate nearly $400 million in new sales to West Virginia-based solar manufacturers, installers, and program operators.
Community Solar would collectively save subscribers between $2.5-$5 million per year on electric bills.
A community solar program would alleviate infrastructure stress on the electric grid, potentially preventing future power grid issues. These programs connect back to the grid, further stabilizing them.
Legislators have heard from a broad coalition of business leaders, coal landowners and community leaders about the benefits community solar could bring to West Virginia. In fact, “spent” coal land and marginal farmland are great sites for solar panels, providing revenue for the landowner. Private companies are poised to invest millions in our state, providing jobs, energy freedom, and better reliability to our electric grid by installing panels made in Georgia.
Currently, this legislation is stalled, and we need your help. We don’t want community solar to be a missed opportunity for West Virginia. Please contact your Senators and Delegates to ask them to support community solar. To learn more, visit wvecouncil.org.
Lucia Valentine is a lobbyist and outreach coordinator for the West Virginia Environmental Council.
Leah Barbor is the state director of Solar United Neighbors.