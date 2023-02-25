Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

As West Virginia transitions to an “all of the above” energy state, there continues to be pushback against renewable expansion. We’ve heard for months that West Virginia is “open for business,” wanting to attract an array of manufacturing, industrial and energy projects to the state. And it has been working. Between Berkshire Hathaway’s renewable energy microgrid, and the newest project proposal, Form Energy’s battery manufacturing plant, much has been moving forward in diversifying our economy and energy portfolio.

A crucial part of attracting these businesses to West Virginia depends on our ability to provide renewable energy options. Many companies have net zero initiatives they must meet, which demands reliance partly on renewable energy technology. In response, our governor and Legislature have carved out small-scale solar projects to meet their needs. It’s time the rest of us got this option as well. And that’s where community solar comes in.

Stories you might like

Lucia Valentine is a lobbyist and outreach coordinator for the West Virginia Environmental Council.

Leah Barbor is the state director of Solar United Neighbors.

Recommended for you