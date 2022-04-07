It just keeps getting worse for electric ratepayers in West Virginia. In a series of decisions over the past few months, the Public Service Commission has made it clear that it will do whatever it takes to keep uneconomic coal-fired power plants running, regardless of the impact on electricity prices paid by West Virginians.
First, there was the decision last August to allow American Electric Power to spend $383.5 million for environmental upgrades at its three West Virginia coal plants. The expenditures are necessary to keep the Mitchell, Amos and Mountaineer coal plants open past 2028. The PSC completely disregarded AEP’s testimony in the case that showed the ratepayers of Wheeling Power — which owns the Mitchell plant — would be better off, by $27 million per year after 2028, if the plant were retired, because of the availability of cheaper resources on the market.
The following month, the price tag grew to $448.3 million when regulators in Virginia and Kentucky said “no” to recovery of their states’ share of the environmental upgrade costs. AEP simply refiled its case at the PSC to stick West Virginians with the costs avoided by Virginia and Kentucky. And, of course, the West Virginia PSC approved the higher amount in a decision issued in October.
Just to make it perfectly clear that the PSC wants these plants to keep operating — regardless of whether cheaper sources of energy might become available — the PSC’s October order further directed AEP to spend whatever money it takes to keep the plants open to at least 2040 (even though AEP never formally requested approval for any expenditures after 2028). The continued investments in these uneconomic coal plants will lead to massive rate increases for AEP ratepayers in the future, given the growing inability of coal plants to compete in the wholesale energy markets in the face of cheaper alternatives, such as natural gas, wind and solar.
But the PSC has a solution for that, as well, and it gets even worse for West Virginians: Require the utilities to keep operating the coal plants at historical levels, even if cheaper sources of electricity are available. In recent decisions involving AEP’s and FirstEnergy’s annual power-cost adjustment filings, the PSC has challenged the utilities’ decisions to operate their systems in a manner that produces the lowest costs for customers (which, frankly, is what utilities are obligated to do).
The utilities’ strategy to operate economically has resulted in coal plants running less often (measured by the “capacity factor,” or a plant’s actual output compared to its maximum output). Utilities are acting prudently to displace coal-fired generation with lower-cost energy supplies available from purchases in the wholesale market (in our region, PJM), as well as power purchase agreements with wind and solar projects. AEP’s filing, for example, showed capacity factors of 34.7%, 49.6% and 57.3% for the Mitchell, Amos and Mountaineer plants, respectively. This is unacceptable to the coal-friendly PSC.
The PSC indicated that it expects capacity factors “in the mid- to high 70 percent range.” What does this mean for West Virginians’ electricity bills? Further massive increases in utility rates, as West Virginia stubbornly refuses to participate in the clean energy revolution that has produced dramatic reductions in wholesale electricity prices across the country.
For the past 30 years, the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission has been adopting policies to promote competition in the wholesale power markets, to produce lower prices for consumers by applying free-market principles to the electric grid. In the mid-Atlantic region, PJM provides the platform for the purchase and sale of electricity by power plant operators and utilities.
Under the competitive auction process followed by PJM, power plants are placed into operation, or “dispatched,” in order, from the cheapest resources to more expensive resources. This has resulted in dramatic reductions in wholesale electricity prices. Between 2008 and 2020, for example, power prices in PJM’s competitive wholesale market have declined by nearly 70%. In sharp contrast, over the same period, AEP’s retail electricity prices have more than doubled — an increase of 122%. This is at least partly a result of AEP not participating in the PJM market to the extent possible.
Apart from the sheer madness of directing utilities to acquire more expensive power to the exclusion of cheaper sources, the PSC’s actions are directly contrary to the direction of the Legislature on this issue.
In 2021, the coal industry proposed Senate Bill 542, which, in its initial iteration, would have required utilities to operate coal plants to maintain 2019 coal consumption levels, regardless of the availability of lower cost energy supplies. That concept was soundly rejected by the Legislature, which gutted the bill after AEP and FirstEnergy representatives testified that the bill was uneconomic and would introduce unnecessary costs for the companies that would then be passed through to customers.
Now, the PSC is doing, through rate proceedings, what the Legislature expressly (and wisely) rejected.
Stop the madness. It’s time for the PSC to step up and do its job, and act in the best interests of West Virginians, instead of attempting — futilely — to bail out the coal industry on the backs of electric ratepayers.