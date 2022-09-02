Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

When I was 15, I started to wait on tables at the restaurant owned by my grandparents. I guess that raised some concerns for my father, because he decided to have the "talk" with me.

It was so awkward at this time to talk about sex, while nobody dared pronounce the word, the same as one did not dare to say that a woman was pregnant, a big no-no. Instead we said she was in "other circumstances."

Verena Sava lives in Birch River.

