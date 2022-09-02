When I was 15, I started to wait on tables at the restaurant owned by my grandparents. I guess that raised some concerns for my father, because he decided to have the "talk" with me.
It was so awkward at this time to talk about sex, while nobody dared pronounce the word, the same as one did not dare to say that a woman was pregnant, a big no-no. Instead we said she was in "other circumstances."
The "talk" went pretty much along those lines. "You have to know that all men are predators and you have to be prepared to stand up for yourself. Never behave in manner that could encourage a man, be modest. Stay away from trouble. Never put yourself in a dangerous position." What was implied with his message was that I should look as unattractive and undesirable as possible. Men had no responsibility and it was all up to women to protect themselves. My father was a very respected and reasonable person but this was the reality at the time.
After high school I had four options, marrying a good provider, becoming a legal secretary, a nurse or a teacher. I had other plans. I wanted to attend a famous hotel management school, so I could be in charge, travel and find adventure. A woman in hotel management was unheard of at that time and my father wanted me to get away from the restaurant business, so I ended up in college to become a teacher.
I loved teaching. I had become independent, lived in a different county, had my own apartment. I traveled extensively all over Europe, spent four weeks in the former Soviet Union for religious research purposes, lived one year in Paris. I met people from different backgrounds, different cultures and I met men that did not fit into my father's description.
In my mid-20s I met Greg, a guy who was intelligent, had an exquisite sense of humor, was inquisitive and interesting. He was not only respectful toward me, but toward all people he encountered. Of course, the surroundings (a romantic town in Italy) were perfect for kindling a love affair. After our four months together, Greg had to return to the U.S. We kept a long distance relationship for nearly a year by writing to each other.
It started to look like we were in tune with each other, but I wanted to see Greg in his environment, so I planned a trip to the U.S. I was good friends with the town's physician and his family. I got a call from his office to discuss his daughter's (one of my fourth-graders) school performance. I stopped on the way back from school and my friend went right to the core of his concern. He told me the real reason for seeing me had to do with my trip to the U.S. He was unsure if Greg and I would marry and he did not want me to ruin my life by coming home pregnant, so he gave me a prescription for birth control pills that I could tear up or fill.
Birth control and, later, legal abortion, were the first options that gave women some control over their lives. The playing field in the sexual realm was leveled out. It is sad that it happened in this area first, but it was liberating. Women were able to explore their sexual needs without fear of getting pregnant. For men once a sperm wiggles its way to the egg, the job is done.
The woman's hormonal system starts to change. Her whole body prepares for the pregnancy and these are only the physical changes. Being pregnant has a great emotional impact. Some women feel happy and hopeful about the growing new life in their body and others don't. Pregnancies can be normal, but sometimes serious, life threatening health concerns might pop up during the pregnancy. Fears about giving birth and staying well surface.
There are questions that have to be dealt with. Does a woman have to give up her job to take care of a healthy or needy baby? Does she have to drop out of college? Maybe she will have to bring up a child on her own.
I am sorry, but the sperm donor never faces these problems and this is the reason that I don't want any man, a good man, a male supreme court judge, a male governor or the pope to make decisions that belong to us only. We are not subservient to men. We own our bodies, we make the decisions and not anybody else.
We are independent and this is why ending the right to an abortion is so detrimental to women. I never think that women are better than men. We are biologically very different in the field of reproduction. If a woman wants to bring the pregnancy to term, she should get all the support she needs. So should a woman who for any reason wants to have an abortion.
Justices Samuel Alito and Brett Kavanaugh, West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey, Delegate Brandon Steele, R-Raleigh, and their ilk should concentrate their efforts on their own gender and not invade our most personal, private spheres.
I don't want to go back 80 years to an all male dominated society, nor 150 years to the times viewed as better by Alito and his cronies who pursue a personal ideology and vendetta against women; who not only forbid an abortion but want to put women in jail.
Our governor does not want people to vote on abortion. He thinks that the decision belongs to Morrisey or the Legislature. No, it belongs to us women.
Morrisey wants freedom for parents to send their kids to the school of their choice without any accountability while taking away money from public schools to pay for it. He does not extend this freedom to women to make their own decisions about their bodies. Morrisey is only one of many men, and, sorry to say, some women in power who use their position to impose their personal, discriminating, demented ideologies on us, that are harmful to many people for many different reasons.