My husband Scott says that mining is in his blood. His grandfather was just 13 when went to work in the coal mines after settling in West Virginia in 1903. Scott’s father worked for over 50 years in the industry, first as an underground miner and then as a mine equipment dealer. Scott worked in mining for 47 years, most of those spend underground. He’s been through two mining accidents that left him with a broken leg, a shattered pelvis and tailbone and fractured hips.
In 2014, he had the biggest health challenge of all. Scott had a stroke that year that caused him to lose the ability to speak and to walk. Thanks to the skillful efforts of his home health care workers, over time he regained the ability to do both.
The Biden Administration has proposed an American Jobs Plan that would invest $400 billion into the home care industry. I can’t think of any group more deserving of better pay, essential benefits and the opportunity to choose to join a union than home care workers. Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., is a key vote to ensure this bill passes. He should take it from a coal miner and his wife in his home state of West Virginia -- home care workers are a crucial part of the American workforce.
After Scott’s stroke, he was on life support and the doctors did not think he would make it. They said he’d be lucky if he could even move his thumb to operate a wheelchair. He was fed through a stomach tube, and went to the bathroom through a catheter.
The home care workers assigned to him went above and beyond. A physical therapist, an occupational therapist and a nurse each worked with him three times a week. A home health aide and a speech therapist each worked with him twice a week. They helped him relearn how to carry his own body weight, and were by his side as he learned once again to eat without choking. His speech therapist helped him learn to talk again by teaching him limericks. Their main goal was to build his endurance and stimulate the brain to coordinate with his muscles.
His stroke was in August, and by Christmas, he went from complete immobility and muteness to walking across the room with a walker and having conversations. We joked that it was a Christmas miracle, but we know truly these home care workers helped my husband achieve the impossible.
I would have been lost without them. Any other option would have been unaffordable and disheartening. Home care is much less expensive than a nursing home, and the ability to improve health surrounded by your family and loved ones makes a significant difference. Scott could practice walking in the same living room where the family Christmas tree stood. The amount of time I got to be by my husband’s side and hold his hand was not restricted to the visiting hours at a nursing home. The access to home health care mattered so much.
As my home care workers spent more time in our home, and around me and the kids, they really became family to us. Years later, three of them still keep in touch with us. They text us to check in.
Despite their dedication, home care workers make on average $17,000 a year. My girls, as I call them, didn’t have the option to work extra jobs because in rural West Virginia, they spent most of their time on the road between patients. Their benefits don’t extend to their family members. One of my former home care workers just recently had a baby and as soon as things open back up again, she plans to visit so we can meet him for the first time. Mothers like her deserve affordable health care coverage for their family.
As a third generation coal miner, Scott knows what it means to be a core member of the workforce. In 2013, he received West Virginia’s Homer Hickam Collier award for epitomizing the spirit and dedication of the profession. Manchin attended the ceremony and shook his hand. If Manchin recognized then what a valuable member of the workforce looked like, he must recognize today how vital home care workers are, too.
By funding the home care workforce, we increase the number of people who are able to work as caregivers, and professionalize the system. These workers are mothers, friends and life changers, and it’s time to invest in them.