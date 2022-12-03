Every four years, usually in the last Charleston City Council meeting before the newly elected/reelected officials are sworn in, arbitrarily set pay raises would be voted in for the new administration, which is not permitted to raise its own salaries while in office. This raise action is legally permissible, but it does not seem right to me when reelected officials can vote on their raises for the next four years.
Be that as it may, I hope this year is different — with no 2023 pay raise for elected members of Council, Mayor, Municipal Judge and City Treasurer. Why, you ask?
Each such elected/reelected official knew and knows the pay for their respective office. They had to acknowledge that fact when they decided to run for elective office. And no expectation anywhere was given. Thus, they should not get nor expect a pay raise in January. It is simply unwarranted on these facts.
A real overriding consideration is that the mayor had to balance the 2023 budget with a prior-year carryover of Unassigned Fund Balance of $4,000,000. Instead, should this $4,000,000 have been transferred to the Municipal Stabilization Fund, also known as a rainy-day fund?
Once raises are given, they repeat every year. So, how are we going to cover this four-year term? My view of a prior-year transfer fund is to cover one-time, unexpected needs – not give pay raises that need to be funded annually.
Certainly, inflation is a factor. So is the economy with all its issues. Also, population losses continue to plague us. Yet, I will grant you it might be appropriate to consider pay raises — not for 2023, but for 2027. Let’s just skip the next four years and get in-sync with the election cycle by giving pay raises more in line with the facts, using a study of reasonable compensation, and medical insurance benefits, including the proposed question of the number of Council members we should have.
I hope you also know that part-time elected officials are offered medical insurance benefits (and pensions), even though they might have a full-time job that provides such medical insurance coverage. Here is an excerpt I wrote then-Mayor-elect Amy Goodwin in a transition memo I prepared for her, dated November 29, 2018:
“A second item to call to your attention is the medical insurance we provide part-time employees, including elected officials, of which I was recently added. A recently elected Council person pointed out to me that our medical insurance costs are greater than compensation for Council. This person was surprised to learn medical insurance is extended to Council. This is not new to me, since I have publicly written about this. Our history has been to not take away benefits used and expected. Thus, perhaps this medical coverage could be dropped for new part-time employees, beginning with the 2023 term.
If by chance the City is looking to cut expenses, one place to look is the medical insurance benefits provided to part-time employees. Most businesses do not provide medical insurance benefits to part-time employees and neither should the City.
According to the 2023 budget, the City medical insurance expense is approximately $170,000 for Council alone, which exceeds Council salaries of $169,000.
I expect you know that employer provided health insurance coverage is income tax free, while salaries are taxable income. Thus, provided medical insurance is a really sweet perk. Right?
In the final analysis, they ran and were elected/reelected on the stated salary. Therefore, the basic question is: Should elected/reelected Charleston City officials be awarded a pay raise before they are even sworn in, including about a half-dozen who have not yet worked a day for the City? My bottom line – let’s study the reasonable compensation question for the 2027 budget-year.
Even though I cannot vote on Council, I encourage a ‘NO’ vote for pay raises for elected officials and a ‘NO’ vote for medical insurance benefits for part-time elected officials for 2023.
However, I would encourage a ‘YES’ vote for a comprehensive study of our elected city officials, not only including compensation, but the structure and respective responsibilities and authority of each group. Perhaps a volunteer independent pay commission should be considered, to keep elected officials out of the current arbitrary compensation process. There could now be plenty of time to study and make any changes effective in 2027.”
Victor Grigoraci is a Certified Public Accountant and the current Charleston City Treasurer.