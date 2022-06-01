The Gazette-Mail endorsed my opponent, Ben Adams, for Charleston City treasurer in last month’s Democratic Party primary, which Adams won. That endorsement, of course, is the Gazette-Mail’s right. However, I do not believe it is right to do so without a personal interview of both candidates together, or at least, separately.
I was not interviewed in person or over the phone by the editorial board. Perhaps, the Gazette -Mail might say, they don’t have enough time to interview candidates. Well, then they should not be in the newspaper endorsement business if they cannot perform their obligation to thoroughly “vet” candidates.
In addition to City Charter duties, here is a brief summary of what I have done as city treasurer: assisted the city in collecting delinquent fire and refuse fees; assisted the city in collecting thousands of dollars in city business and occupation taxes; modernized the city Treasurer’s Office; assisted the city in improving purchasing procedures; budget reviews and challenges as a ”trusted independent watchdog”; and I was the first to identify the unfunded police and fire pension liability and have continued to work diligently for full funding. I identified this unfunded liability (through a Freedom of Information Act request) because of my knowledge and experience as a certified public accountant.
Let me refer readers to my website, vicgrigoracifortreasurer.com, where they will find more information, including selected writings and comments, and community leaderships roles. I also refer readers to the Gazette-Mail archives for my writings and comments on city and community matters over the years where I tackled city issues, such as imposition of city sales taxes. (The city would be in financial difficulty if my plea before Finance and City Council meetings to not excessively reduce city business and occupation taxes had not been accepted.)
You might ask: Yes, you have done all that and more; but what would you continued to have done? I would’ve continued independent budget and expenditure reviews and challenges at Finance and City Council meetings as appropriate; monitored and reported on our progress, if any, on our unfunded police and fire pension liability, all while seeking full funding; continued to manage the Treasurer’s Office in an efficient and cost-effective manner. Also, I would’ve read and studied Finance and City Council resolutions and bills for financial impact and provided independent comments thereon, all just to name a few.
I have performed extremely well in this office and as an independent watchdog of our over $100 million annual budget. I also would’ve monitored the $37 million American Rescue Plan Act grants. And, as always, I would’ve been an active treasurer, including writing, speaking and appearing at Finance and City Council meetings, like I did regarding granting of cable franchises and many other matters. None of which are required by the City Charter.
I also brought my years of professional experience as a successful businessman, having been a managing partner in international CPA firms and all that entails. Plus, my volunteer community leadership has been extensive.
As a candidate for Charleston city treasurer, I wanted to continue to give back to the city that has been so good to my wife, Judy, our family and me. Charleston is our home. We raised our six children here and we want to continue our public service.
In my view, Charleston needs a CPA as treasurer. I was uniquely qualified and independent as an able, knowledgeable, professional and experienced CPA. And I had the interest, time and commitment.