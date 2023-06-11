In the op-ed by Kathleen Stoll in the Gazette-Mail on June 2, she discusses the challenges of “debt trap of medical credit cards.” I have a proposal that would provide some relief from medical costs with full deductibility for income tax purposes.
Also, in the article “Inflation Meets Healthcare” by Stephanie Schomer in the March/April 2023 issue of Employee Benefit News, she states the following at page 13:
“What does inflation have to do with healthcare? Just about everything. The cost of healthcare is not immune to historic levels of inflation. A recent report by WTW predicts that global healthcare benefit costs will jump 10% in 2023. Coupled with rising consumer prices, and unaffordable healthcare can have troubling and swift impacts. According to a Gallup survey, high costs led 38% of Americans to postpone medical care in 2022.”
All of us would like to be healthy. All of us need to be healthy. Just like our computers and machines, our bodies and minds need care and maintenance for good health. As noted above, health insurance premiums and medical expenses have become a real burden for both young and older citizens, especially those seniors who pay Medicare insurance premiums through withholding from Social Security income.
My proposal is to make medical expenses fairer to all individuals who pay health insurance premiums and medical expenses, by permitting a full personal federal income tax deduction for all such out-of-pocket costs. Having said that, let’s look at a brief discussion of the current taxation and deductibility of health insurance premiums and medical expenses for federal income tax purposes.
If an employer pays health insurance premiums as a plan benefit for an employee, it is deductible by the employer and not taxable income to the employee. If an employer pays medical expenses or reimburses an employee as a plan benefit, in general, such expenses are deductible by the employer and not taxable income to the employee.
If an individual has out-of-pocket health insurance premiums and/or medical expenses, such amounts may be deductible as an itemized deduction for federal income tax purposes, if they exceed 7.5% of adjusted gross income. Of course, the current federal standard deduction may also prevent deduction of medical expenses. Such costs are not deductible for West Virginia personal income tax purposes.
A self-employed individual with self-employed income is allowed to deduct health insurance premiums (including Medicare insurance premiums and long-term care insurance) for both federal and state income tax purposes up to net self-employed income.
A Sub S corporation 2% shareholder/employee with Form W-2 income is allowed to deduct health insurance premiums included in the Form W-2. Shareholder/employees of a Sub S corporation with less than a 2% ownership are allowed to receive health insurance premium coverage income tax free.
If a partner performs services in the capacity of a partner and the partnership pays health insurance premiums on behalf of such partner, the payment is includible in the partner’s gross income, with an offsetting deduction on the partner’s personal income tax return. Medical insurance premiums paid by the partner out-of-pocket would be deductible against partnership income on the partner’s personal income tax return. Partnership employees who receive medical insurance coverage from a partnership receive such plan benefit income tax free.
The crux of the matter is that individual taxpayers are not equally and fairly treated, i.e., taxed or benefited. It seems to me in all this debate, one singular important goal should be to put all individual taxpayers on a level paying field. That is, some employees receive income tax free medical insurance coverage provided by an employer. And sole proprietors and others get an income tax break with deductibility of their medical insurance premiums. Then there are those who have out-of-pocket costs for health insurance and medical expenses which generally do not result in an income tax deduction.
Let me restate this stark reality: Employees generally receive medical insurance coverage income tax free and usually receive no income tax deduction for out-of-pocket expenses. And sole proprietors, S corporation shareholder/employees and partners pay their own way. How equal and fair is that?
My simple suggestion is to allow all individual taxpayers to deduct out-of-pocket health insurance premiums and medical expenses as a direct deduction from federal (and West Virginia) gross income. This will cost the government – I do not know how much – but this is a reasonable approach to give parity to individuals regarding health insurance premiums and medical expenses. All of us should be entitled to maintain our health. Actually, health care is a necessity, just like food and shelter.
If full deductibility could be provided, there are possible income tax cost offsets to the government by eliminating Archer Medical Savings Accounts; Flexible Spending Accounts; Health Savings Accounts; Premium Tax Credit – these may not be needed. Also, a reduction of the federal standard deduction might be possible since, presumably, some measure of medical costs are included therein.
Thus, full deductibility of health insurance premiums and medical expenses for federal (and West Virginia) income tax purposes could be the hallmark of a just income tax system.
I therefore ask our West Virginia U. S. Senators and House Representatives to give full consideration and champion this deductibility suggestion in a cooperative basis. It is the fair and right thing to do for better health.
PS to AARP: May we count on your support?