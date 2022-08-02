My wife Judy and I recently watched the movie: “Stars in My Crown,” starring actor Joel McCrea as Pastor Josiah Doziah Gray. In one scene, Pastor Josiah “read” a will to an angry crowd of townspeople that he quelled. His reading reminded me of what is commonly called an “ethical will," known as a "family love letter," which is similar to a “letter of Instructions.”
While a will is legally binding, an ethical will or similar document is not. Many believe that an ethical will can be more valuable than money and material assets. It is a place to share your values and traditions, lessons of life and, of course, your love. It is a place to honor the past, recognize the present and challenge the future. This could also be the place where you explain in everyday language certain provisions in your will that included or excluded a person or bequest, and so forth. And don’t forget to provide passwords.
If you should decide to prepare an ethical will, you may need professional assistance from a financial advisor, certified public accountant and an attorney. Ethical wills are personal to you and there is no set way or form to write/type or record an ethical will. It is just your heart-felt message that you want to convey to your loved ones, either after death or even during life. It should not be a way to hurt, but to uplift, share memories, events, life’s lessons and teach; not preach. In essence, you need to answer the question: What do you want to share with your loved ones?
A "letter of Instructions” generally deals with your funeral wishes; obituary and persons to notify; available ready cash, bank accounts and investments; life insurance; other financial assets (including retirement accounts) and liabilities; employee benefit plans (with special attention to medical insurance); business arrangements; advisors and counsel; doctors and medications; home mortgage; home and auto insurance; payment of utilities; document locations; records to keep and discard; military records; medical records; Social Security and Medicare; memberships; charitable contributions, income and tax matters; pending matters and projects; and so forth. The goal is to tell your survivor or executor what to know to carryon and settle your affairs, including passwords and digital assets, in particular.
I have found over the years that a number of clients have not updated their wills and financial plans to reflect changes in the tax laws and family circumstances. Reminder: It is also very important to review your beneficiary designations on all your documents, especially retirement plans, life insurance, bank accounts, titles and property deeds, etc.
Here are some questions to consider:
n Do you have a Will?
If yes, does your will reflect your current desires or family circumstances? If your answer is no, you might want to contact your legal counsel.
n Have you considered alternatives such as trusts or gifts?
n Are you taking advantage of your annual $16,000 ($32,000 joint) per person gift tax exclusion? Note: The lifetime exemption is $12,060,000 per estate, plus portability. (The lifetime exemption reverts to $5,000,000 each adjusted for inflation in 2026.)
n Are you interested in ways to avoid estate tax on life insurance policies?
n Are you interested in making substantial gifts to members of your family or others?
n Are you interested in income tax-free or tax-deferred education plans or ABLE accounts, etc. for your children or grandchildren?
n Are you interested in making substantial gifts to charities during your lifetime or through your will?
n Have you recently reviewed your business, homeowners, auto, life, disability, and umbrella insurance policies for adequate coverage? Have you considered long-term care insurance?
n Do you have the following documents and are they current?
Durable power of attorney. This legal document authorizes a person to act as another person’s agent in financial affairs.
Medical power of attorney. This legal document designates someone else to make health care decisions for you if you are unable to make those decisions. This document and Living Will can avoid family conflicts and court intervention.
Living will declaration. This legal document expresses your desire not to receive extraordinary medical treatment when you may be terminally ill and are unable to speak for yourself.
Distribution of tangible personal property statement. Wills generally provide for the distribution of tangible personal property (such as antiques, heirlooms, autos, boats, collections, guns, jewelry, furs, special clothing, etc.) according to a separate writing to designated beneficiaries. If not, your will or trust controls.
In addition to these four documents, I have discussed ethical wills, family love letters and letter of instructions above, which I sincerely hope you will also consider. These can be real gifts to your loved ones while also organizing, gifting, and purging your personal records. With respect to gifts of assets, I have advised clients over the year not to give away anything that they might need or want.
Please note that this is just a cursory discussion of financial and estate planning matters to move you to an action plan. It should not be considered professional advice. Be sure to research the internet for additional information and seek professional advice and assistance as needed.
Victor Grigoraci, certified public accountant, is Charleston City Treasurer. This op-ed reflects his personal views.