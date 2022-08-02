Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

My wife Judy and I recently watched the movie: “Stars in My Crown,” starring actor Joel McCrea as Pastor Josiah Doziah Gray. In one scene, Pastor Josiah “read” a will to an angry crowd of townspeople that he quelled. His reading reminded me of what is commonly called an “ethical will," known as a "family love letter," which is similar to a “letter of Instructions.”

While a will is legally binding, an ethical will or similar document is not. Many believe that an ethical will can be more valuable than money and material assets. It is a place to share your values and traditions, lessons of life and, of course, your love. It is a place to honor the past, recognize the present and challenge the future. This could also be the place where you explain in everyday language certain provisions in your will that included or excluded a person or bequest, and so forth. And don’t forget to provide passwords.

Victor Grigoraci, certified public accountant, is Charleston City Treasurer. This op-ed reflects his personal views.

