I am an immigrant from South America and a son of a former stateless citizen whose family fled the horrors of the Holocaust. Immigration issues are therefore very personal to me. I know why people come to this country, what immigrants feel when they first arrive and what the United States represents to millions who have come to call this our home.
That is why the reintroduction of the Dream Act hits close to home and why I urge our West Virginia Senators in Congress to join together and help push for its passage.
The Dream Act is a bipartisan attempt to help protect young people who came to this country as children and who are American in every way except on paper. It allows them to work lawfully, obtain an education and live meaningful lives without the fear of deportation. The bill also provides a proper roadmap to citizenship, giving them an opportunity to become citizens in the country they call home.
The benefits of allowing Dreamers to continue working and contributing to their communities are enormous. Passing the Dream Act would add a total of $22.7 billion annually to the U.S. gross domestic product (GDP), according to the Center for American Progress.
The reintroduction of this bill is a testament to the power of immigrant youth and allies who have pushed for decades for meaningful legislation to end the turmoil and anxiety experienced by too many people living in our country.
While President Biden has reaffirmed his commitment to the DACA program, which provides some protections to Dreamers, we have already seen that a temporary fix and legal limbo is no solution to the legislative approach. That is why it is well past time for Congress to do its part and pass the Dream Act.
I know what America stands for to these Dreamers and I also know what contributions they will bring to this great nation if we give them a legal pathway to live their lives without fear. Many of these children are from families that fled bloodshed and violence, like so many of my fellow Jews in the 20th century. Sending them back to unstable and dangerous situations seems horribly reminiscent of what my people had to endure.
There is a reason why the Dream Act enjoys widespread support from important sectors across society. Dreamers pay taxes and work in jobs that, as the pandemic has taught us, are critical and essential. And when allowed to come out of the shadows, they and their children will be like my children, productive citizens who will work one day in Congress, teach in a small city school in Appalachia or be a clinician at a Veterans Administration facility and help our heroic veterans.
Those are my daughters — the tangible results of immigration.
It is why this issue means so much to me. The Dreamers’ story is every bit as significant to this country as the story of my family.
We are all part of the amazing story of America.
I am so grateful for the encouraging comments made by Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., last week on the need to protect Dreamers and I urge both of our Senators to join together in a bipartisan way, support the Dream Act and help remind us all that our country is strongest when our fists are unclenched, and our arms are extended.