There is too much in our world that divides us. Today, we stand united, across our faith traditions, in support of the Solutions Oriented Addiction Response harm reduction program. We invite Charleston Mayor Amy Shuler Goodwin and the City Council to stand with us.
Substance use disorder is an evil disease. It robs us of the people we love, even while they are still living. It tricks us into confusing our hatred of the disease with our hatred for the person. It even makes us question their humanity. People with substance use disorder are not vagrants or criminals or charity cases. They are us.
Harm reduction programs are our last defense against inhumanity.
When everyone else in society has given up on someone, needs-based programs such as SOAR refuse to do so. That is not only a godly act, it is an essential one.
Harm reduction programs are often the last remaining link — to medical care, to society, to a meal and, when someone is ready, to recovery.
When that link breaks, we all suffer. Our city knows this all too well. Three years ago, we let our hatred of substance use disorder get the better of us. We shut down our nationally recognized, needs-based harm reduction program. We broke that last link, and things did not get better. Crime did not vanish.
Instead, we paid the price in outbreak and death. We have seen the numbers. We have read the studies. We have presided over the funerals. Please don’t make us go down that road again.
Every life is worth saving. No exceptions.
We urge support from Goodwin and the council not just as spiritual leaders. We urge support as mothers and fathers, grateful that harm reduction makes our children safer from overdose and infectious disease. We urge their support as people in recovery, knowing what it feels like to be on the other side of sobriety. We urge their support as property owners, thankful that harm reduction means the syringes we find will be fewer, and less likely to carry disease. And we urge support as people who love Charleston, tired of living in a city known more for her epidemics than her beauty, more for death than life.
Like the people in our pews, we hate the disease of substance use disorder. Like them, we long to be able to wish away the needles and the pain and the death. Like them, we know that there exists no such easy solution. Like them, we know that hurting the helpers won’t help anybody.
Still, we hear some of our neighbors in City Hall and at the Capitol calling for caution and delay. SOAR is not the right kind of harm reduction, they say. Now is not the right time, they say. Things will work themselves out.
Nearly 58 years ago, from a jail cell, the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. warned people of faith about this “tragic misconception of time ... the strangely irrational notion that there is something in the very flow of time that will inevitably cure all ills. Actually, time itself is neutral; it can be used either destructively or constructively ... . Human progress never rolls in on wheels of inevitability; it comes through the tireless efforts of men willing to be co-workers with God, and without this hard work, time itself becomes an ally of the forces of social stagnation. We must use time creatively, in the knowledge that the time is always ripe to do right.”
If we wait for the perfect moment, we will wait forever. We invite Mayor Goodwin and the City Council to stand with us, to oppose the criminalization of harm reduction, to certify SOAR’s harm reduction program and to do right by the children of God who arrive every other Saturday for food, clothing, medicine and a dose of humanity.