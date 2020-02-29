Victor Urecki: The tragedy of Guatemala

I went to Guatemala to learn why so many people are trying to enter our country across our southern border.
I left Guatemala understanding why people desperately want to stay.
I spent a week in that country of breathtaking mountainous beauty and friendly people so similar to West Virginia. I joined Jewish religious leaders from across the country as part of the Global Justice Fellowship, a program run by American Jewish World Service (AJWS), the leading Jewish organization working to fight poverty and pursue justice around the world. AJWS partners with and empowers almost 500 grassroots organizations working on justice, equality and human rights in 19 countries, including Guatemala.
I met courageous Guatemalans: men and women who risk their lives to defend human rights; lawyers who work pro-bono to challenge land confiscation and government impunity; forensic anthropologists who uncover mass graves, identify the remains of those who were murdered, and help families heal.
In a one-room forensic lab, doctors showed us the remains of a young Mayan woman they are trying to identify. Her bones were found in a pit with bones of several other victims. They had all been shot and then burned in a village once known as Trinitaria, where Guatemala’s government massacred indigenous farmers and destroyed the entire community — the perpetrators go unpunished to this day.
On the table was her badly burned skull, most of her torso and arms. From pressure points on the pelvis, it appeared she may have been pregnant when she was murdered.
It was hard to see her bones and not cry.
When I left the lab, I promised to keep the memory of her bones when I returned to Charleston. She had a name; she also had a face. She should never be forgotten.
Guatemalans, like West Virginians, are a proud people who love their rich history, family traditions and special connection to their land. Despite facing land theft by a powerful political and economic elite, they continue their struggle to remain in their homeland and fight for their rights. Some simply have no alternative but to flee for the safety and security of their children.
I and my fellow Global Justice Fellows will continue to tell the story of those we met, the genocide we learned about and the heroic men and women who are trying to make a difference. We plan to go Washington to lobby our members of Congress as well as State Department officials to push for legislation and statecraft that promotes human rights, pushes back against corruption and ends impunity for the perpetrators of the genocide that occurred in our hemisphere.
As an immigrant myself, I know why so many people from Guatemala yearn to find safety and a future for their children by coming to America. As a West Virginian who loves our beautiful state, I also can appreciate why so many more want to stay in the only place they can ever call home. As a Jew, I cannot and will not be silent in the face of what I saw in Guatemala.
“Never Again” must mean never again for anyone.