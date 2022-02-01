West Virginia lawmakers have introduced a bill to ban abortion after 15 weeks — a proposal nearly identical to the Mississippi law currently under review by the U.S. Supreme Court.
The bill would prohibit abortions after 15 weeks, except in a medical emergency or in the case of a severe fetal abnormality. Neither would provide exceptions for victims of rape or incest.
The lead sponsor of the bill, Delegate Ruth Rowan, R-Hampshire, told the news media that she feels so strongly about this legislation because West Virginians have an obligation to protect the unborn as “a Christian state where people care about their families and their children.”
As a member of the Jewish faith, I feel the need to take issue with that comment.
We are neither a Christian state nor a Christian country. We are a country comprised of many faith traditions. And not all of us see the issue of abortion the same way.
Legislators in West Virginia and around the country need to understand that the Jewish tradition, like many other faiths, views abortion far differently than many of our Christian brothers and sisters. Evangelical Christians express profound love for Israel and the Jewish people and, therefore, should ask themselves why the state of Israel has some of the most liberal laws on abortion and why most rabbis are not part of the “pro-life” movement and would not be in favor of this bill. That view needs to be heard, acknowledged and respected.
Based on our understanding of the Torah, Judaism has never seen the ending of a fetus as murder. A fetus does not have the same legal status of a person. That is why Judaism is quite lenient on abortions. In all cases? Only to save the life of the mother or to protect her from life-threatening illness? In cases of rape and incest? If the child is a minor? If there are mental health issues involved? That is where you see nuance in Jewish thought, mostly breaking down by denomination and, frankly, political persuasion. Orthodox Jews tend to have a narrower view; Conservative and Reform Jews a much liberal approach to abortion.
Guided by rabbinical scholarship, rabbis like myself emphasize that the fetus does not even have the status of “potential life” for the first 40 days after conception and, even after, it remains part of the pregnant woman’s body as long as it is in the womb.
Traditional rabbinical authorities have ruled that we are permitted to abort when necessary, to save a woman from “anguish” or when not terminating might cause “suffering and emotional pain,” both quite broad terms. Abortion is required when the life of the pregnant woman is at risk and allowed at any point throughout the pregnancy “until the head emerges” in the birthing process (the classic Jewish definition of when the child is a separate human being).
That is why many rabbis are asking our legislators to consider the First Amendment before passing laws limiting or banning abortion. “Congress shall make no law respecting an establishment of religion.” Those who seek to restrict abortion rights are trying to impose their religious views on abortion on us. Laws and policies based on the premise that life begins at conception are not consistent with the views of Judaism.
We also argue that “Congress shall make no law ... prohibiting the free exercise” of religion means that prohibiting abortion interferes with our understanding of Jewish law. Like the practice of circumcision, access to medical procedures that are permitted to us must be allowed, especially because saving the life of a pregnant woman is of paramount obligation in our faith.
When banning abortion is being discussed as a religious and moral obligation, then it is imperative that it be seen through more than just a Christian lens.