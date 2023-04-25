Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Carper (copy)

Kanawha County Commissioner Kent Carper

 Gazette-Mail file photo

In March, Gov. Jim Justice, alongside Secretary of Tourism Chelsea Ruby, announced a historic partnership with Breeze Airways, a successful new low-cost air carrier. Beginning in May, Breeze will connect our capital city with direct flights to Orlando and Charleston, South Carolina, with a commitment to add at least three more destinations, including a much-sought-after New York City flight, in the near future.

Breeze Airways’ entry into the West Virginia market cannot be understated. Small airports like West Virginia International Yeager Airport (CRW) continue to struggle with direct service as the legacy airlines route most flights through hubs in Atlanta or Charlotte. On the other hand, Breeze focuses on point-to-point connections between secondary markets — a welcome return to a type of air service desperately needed for smaller markets like West Virginia.

W. Kent Carper is president of the Kanawha County Commission, having served on the commission since 1996. He is a former police chief, assistant prosecuting attorney and public safety director for the city of Charleston.

