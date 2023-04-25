In March, Gov. Jim Justice, alongside Secretary of Tourism Chelsea Ruby, announced a historic partnership with Breeze Airways, a successful new low-cost air carrier. Beginning in May, Breeze will connect our capital city with direct flights to Orlando and Charleston, South Carolina, with a commitment to add at least three more destinations, including a much-sought-after New York City flight, in the near future.
Breeze Airways’ entry into the West Virginia market cannot be understated. Small airports like West Virginia International Yeager Airport (CRW) continue to struggle with direct service as the legacy airlines route most flights through hubs in Atlanta or Charlotte. On the other hand, Breeze focuses on point-to-point connections between secondary markets — a welcome return to a type of air service desperately needed for smaller markets like West Virginia.
Breeze Airways’ commitment to affordable fares and customer-focused service is another welcome benefit. Through Breeze, you can fly direct to Orlando for as low as $49 one way. But wait, your plans have changed? Not a problem, because Breeze lets you cancel or reschedule a flight up to 15 minutes before departure with no penalty. Perhaps most significantly, Breeze’s low-cost model will help stabilize and lower ticket costs for other airlines that operate from CRW — which means we all have more options for business or leisure travel without breaking the bank.
Breeze’s new service will help spur economic growth in Kanawha County, supporting hotels, small businesses and local restaurants.
A not-so-well-known fact — air service in the United States (just as transportation by bus and rail) is routinely subsidized by the government. In fact, CRW is one of only two commercial airports in the state that do not receive subsidized air service through the Department of Transportation’s Essential Air Service program. I feel it is very important to acknowledge that CRW’s daily operations are self-sustaining and do not rely on your property tax dollars.
That being said, the newly announced Breeze Airways partnership is supported by a minimum revenue guarantee agreement (MRG) provided by the state and local partners. Initial financial support from the local community is extremely common in the airline industry, as it incentivizes airlines to invest in new routes that may begin with lower passenger volumes but, once established, offer great travel and tourism potential. Notably, an MRG is not a profit guarantee for the airline. It is a time-limited commitment from the state and local community to subsidize a percentage of actual costs during the initial period of operation, mitigating the financial risks associated with starting up a new route. Kanawha County will not be contributing any property tax money toward the agreement.
Here, the partnership is already proving to be a success, with Breeze announcing this week that it will double the number of weekly flights to Orlando because of strong demand.
As a Kanawha County commissioner, I am very familiar with new air service revenue guarantees. In 2002, then-Sen. Jay Rockefeller, D-W.Va., helped secure a $500,000 U.S. Department of Transportation Small Community Air Service grant to start a daily flight from CRW to Houston. Despite the naysayers, the Houston flight was a huge success and continued for 18 years, long after the grant funds ran out.
Let’s not forget a partnership goes both ways. Breeze Airways’ commitment to add five new flights demonstrates the airline’s confidence in West Virginia, in our state’s leadership and in the bright future that lies ahead. Undoubtedly, Breeze sees the unlimited potential for West Virginia as a travel and tourism destination. I see the additional connectivity offered by Breeze as an open door to a wide audience of travelers, giving us an opportunity to tell the story of a state with unmatched scenic beauty, vibrant cultural heritage and a warm and welcoming people.
Lastly, I leave you with a thought — the activity at Yeager airport supports 4,000 jobs and provides $225 million annually to the state’s economy. CRW is the base of operations for the 130th Air National Guard, which, time and again during the pandemic or natural disasters, answered the call to keep us safe. Since 2021, Yeager has been home to the Marshall University Bill Noe Flight School, another wildly successful project that I was honored to play a role in attracting to Kanawha County. I always have — and always will — be proud to support our airport, because I know how important CRW is to our community and our state.
I am only a county commissioner, but I am very proud to welcome Breeze Airways to West Virginia with open arms.
W. Kent Carper is president of the Kanawha County Commission, having served on the commission since 1996. He is a former police chief, assistant prosecuting attorney and public safety director for the city of Charleston.