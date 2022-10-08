Pulling ourselves up by our bootstraps is the myth that we have to work harder than we already do to put food on the table. Yet too many working people in West Virginia have to choose regularly between filling a prescription or feeding their children.
The working poor are hungry, even as they serve essential functions for businesses that don’t have West Virginia’s prosperity at heart.
For the first time in 53 years, the White House hosted a conference on hunger, nutrition and health, releasing a strategy to end hunger by 2030. With 1 in 8 West Virginians facing food insecurity, it’s past time to have this conversation and end this problem.
While several agencies drafted the plan, the loudest voices might be the very corporations that profit from overproduction, waste and low wages in the food system.
President Biden heralded the news of more than $8 billion in new private commitments to help end hunger, among them food industry pledges. While it’s laudable that these companies say they want to help, they also profit from the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program that disburses $9 billion every month to struggling families. These corporations effectively block policy that would improve the conditions of their workers, who often rely on SNAP and food banks.
For instance, nearly half a million Kroger employees– or three quarters of the national grocery retailer’s workforce — report being unable to pay monthly bills.
The average Kroger grocery stocker salary in West Virginia is $25,624, according to salary.com. According to the West Virginia living wage calculator, this is a poverty wage for anyone but a single adult. As many as 14% of Kroger workers nationally have reported being homeless, according to the Economic Roundtable. Meanwhile, Kroger’s stock has risen by nearly 36% over the past year, and the CEO makes $18 million annually, although essential workers who kept food flowing during the pandemic are still fighting for better wages. Kroger also shut down two locations in Clarksburg last year, while opening a new one that was less accessible to many.
There are many aspects of the White House plan to celebrate. These include free school meals, child tax credits, union organizing and higher wages as critical to families’ ability to feed themselves. But the goal will fail without recognizing poverty as the root cause, and specific policy plans to hold corporations accountable for their role in creating the problems.
The conference claimed to center food insecure people in making recommendations. Yet we fail to hear the voices of the working poor, landless farmers, food workers, indigenous matriarchs, college students, youth of color, and others living with food insecurity amplified in the national strategy. If they had an equal voice, we’d be celebrating a national strategy to end hunger through the following bold actions:
- Raise wages. People are hungry because many adults working full time still can’t afford enough food for their families. Nearly half of those who benefit from SNAP are low-wage workers.
- Let people shape policy, not corporations. Decades of farm policy in the hands of corporate lobbyists favored industrial-scale farming operations and led to big food monopolies. Corporations have “rights” that protect their freedom to formulate foods that cause addictive behaviors, market unhealthy foods to children, and pay insufficient wages. Community food organizations don’t have the same access to state coffers. Lawmakers should consider passage of the PRO Act, which would protect the right to organize for fair pay and better working conditions.
- Stop conflating zero waste with zero hunger. Protected under the Good Samaritan Act, companies donate their waste in exchange for tax credits and public goodwill. Last year Kroger invested $18 million to strengthen food banks’ capacity to redistribute their waste to hungry people. Such acts are celebrated, but it’s the food charities across our state that do the hard work of nourishing our working families. Why should they have to support the profits of a food sector that keeps wages low?
- Codify the right to food. Absent was a framing of nutritious food as a human right. Our country is one of a handful that declined to ratify the International Covenant on Economic, Social and Cultural Rights (ICESCR), recognizing the right to food. Lawmakers justify this through a rapidly eroding social safety net and corporate charity. The irony here is that our country promoted the inclusion of this right in the Universal Declaration on Human Rights in 1948. States such as Maine, West Virginia and Washington are taking actions to amend their constitutions to include the right to food.
Rep. Jim McGovern, D-Mass., the catalyst of this national conversation, issued a plea to turn words into action that will “transform this country … to a country where hunger is illegal.” This White House Conference will only achieve the kind of landmark policies that emerged from the one in 1969 if we ensure that we the people, not corporations, have the loudest voice at the table.