The Equal Employment Opportunity Commission is a federal agency established by the Civil Rights Act of 1964. It is the primary agency tasked with administering and enforcing civil rights laws against workplace discrimination. The EEOC is governed by five commissioners who are appointed by the president and confirmed by the U.S. Senate.
Last year, Kalpana Kotagal was nominated by President Joe Biden to serve as a commissioner of the EEOC. Pending Kotagal’s consideration by the Senate, several important initiatives were stalled in the EEOC, including rules on the use of artificial intelligence in employment decisions, pay transparency requirements for employers and rules requiring reasonable accommodation for pregnant workers.
Kotagal is an experienced employment and civil rights attorney from Cincinnati who has worked on cases covering claims of discrimination and harassment, plus leave and wage and hour issues. She is a graduate of Stanford and the University of Pennsylvania.
Last September, five months after Kotagal was nominatated, a diverse and distinguished group of West Virginians wrote to Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., emphasizing the important role that a functioning EEOC plays for West Virginians, noting that “Employers and employees alike rely on having a fully functioning EEOC to offer guidance and best practices to protect job access and economic opportunity for many racially and ethnically diverse populations, as well as for tens of thousands of disabled West Virginia citizens, including veterans, people recovering from substance use disorder, and others whose lives are stabilized when they can successfully reintegrate into the workforce and serve as productive participants in the economy.”
They praised Kotagal “having assisted tens of thousands of disabled veterans who had applied to work in United States Postal Service districts across the country, including in West Virginia, but were allegedly discriminated against in violation of the Rehabilitation Act (which ensures that disabled persons have equal access to federal employment).”
The authors of this letter to Manchin included Charleston pastor and civil rights leader the Rev. Matthew Watts; Charleston civil rights attorney Katherine “Kitty” Dooley; Beckley labor attorney Sam Petsonk; and Parkersburg business owner Simon Hargus.
They requested Manchin meet with Kotagal to discuss her nomination and address any concerns he had with her nomination. The authors’ request that Manchin let them know whether he would meet with Kotagal was answered with silence. However, their request that he vote to confirm her for the EEOC was answered this month, almost a year after their letter, when Manchin was the lone Democratic senator to vote against even having a vote on Kotagal’s nomination, followed by voting against her nomination.
Fortunately, for our country and West Virginia, Manchin’s shameful vote did not defeat Kotagal’s nomination, which was narrowly approved, thanks to a tie-breaking vote by Vice President Kamala Harris.
Naturally, Republican U.S. senators, including West Virginia’s Shelley Moore Capito, voted in lockstep to oppose Kotagal. In a 2022 op-ed, Capito criticized Kotagal for taking the position that “the connection between addressing climate change and adapting to its effects and furthering social justice and equity is a crucial one.” Pretty damning stuff as we suffer thorough smoke-choked, record-breaking heat wave after heat wave even here in the green, rolling hills of West Virginia.
But I digress. Back to Manchin’s treatment of Kotagal’s nomination. While the agency responsible for enforcing civil rights laws in our country drifted without a functioning majority, our senator was implored to meet with this well-qualified nominee who also happens to be a woman of color. For over a year, he apparently couldn’t find the time to meet with her and discuss her nomination.
But Manchin could find the time to meet with numerous Trump administration nominees, including Supreme Court Justice nominee Brett Kavanaugh, despite Kavanaugh’s appalling appearance before the Judiciary Committee, where he insulted Manchin’s female Senate colleagues.
Thankfully, Manchin’s votes were not decisive and Kotagal was confirmed, but his apparent disregard for federal civil rights enforcement when he perceives it to conflict with his political interests is noteworthy as he approaches a potential appeal for our votes again next year. His shameful treatment of this nominee also provides a vivid illustration of the critical role our laws against workplace discrimination still have to play, even at the highest levels of government.
Walt Auvil, of Parkersburg, is an attorney and the owner of The Employment Law Center PLLC. He is a past president of the West Virginia Employment Lawyers Association.