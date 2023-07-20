Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

The Equal Employment Opportunity Commission is a federal agency established by the Civil Rights Act of 1964. It is the primary agency tasked with administering and enforcing civil rights laws against workplace discrimination. The EEOC is governed by five commissioners who are appointed by the president and confirmed by the U.S. Senate.

Last year, Kalpana Kotagal was nominated by President Joe Biden to serve as a commissioner of the EEOC. Pending Kotagal’s consideration by the Senate, several important initiatives were stalled in the EEOC, including rules on the use of artificial intelligence in employment decisions, pay transparency requirements for employers and rules requiring reasonable accommodation for pregnant workers.

Walt Auvil, of Parkersburg, is an attorney and the owner of The Employment Law Center PLLC. He is a past president of the West Virginia Employment Lawyers Association.

