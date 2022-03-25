Mark Harris, the chairman of the West Virginia Republican Party, recently opined in these pages that Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., should oppose President Joe Biden nominee Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson’s appointment to the U.S. Supreme Court because she “directly opposes the values of West Virginians.”
The first evidence offered by the GOP chairman in support of this proposition is that the nominee is Black, and 97% of West Virginians are not Black he noted, so selecting a Black person automatically excludes them from consideration “to pander to the far left.”
How would the chairman advise Jackson to change to merit GOP consideration? Should we simply accept that the “rights to equal protection and a fair process” he lauds have never in the centuries of American history resulted in finding a Black woman worthy of serving on our nation’s highest court?
A second ground of the chairman’s objection to Jackson is her participation as a public defender in representing Guantanamo detainees. For over 20 years, we have detained prisoners there without charges being brought against them, much less trials of any kind to determine their guilt or innocence. Is that the Republican view of “equal protection and a fair process?”
The final point in the GOP chairman’s argument against Jackson is his accurate observation that “dark-money groups” “that want to pack the Supreme Court” are supporting her nomination. Harris omits that, for decades, right-wing dark-money groups have pushed a relentless and effective agenda of ideological purity on federal judicial nominees. The lavishly funded dark-money groups on the right are too numerous to list here. Republicans have blocked any and all efforts to reform this corrupt process. When much more sparsely funded groups try to fight back, the bottomlessly hypocritical GOP cries foul.
Jackson deserves consideration on her own considerable merits. Manchin announced Friday that he will vote to confirm her nomination. The West Virginia Republican Party’s attack on Jackson says far more about it than it does about her.
Walt Auvil is an attorney in Wood County and a member of the Executive Committee of the West Virginia Democratic Party.