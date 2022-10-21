Like many patients around the country, West Virginians are tired of paying too much for their medications. In one recent poll, 89% of Mountain Staters said that lowering out-of-pocket health care costs should be a top priority for lawmakers.
When patients struggle to pay for medicine, the health consequences can be dire. According to a Kaiser Family Foundation survey published this year, a third of American patients with serious health conditions said they struggle to pay for medicine. And in the 12 months prior to the survey, 29% of all adults failed to take a medication as prescribed because of the cost.
That’s a deeply troubling finding. Deviating from a prescribed treatment regimen can lead to serious complications, putting patients at higher risk of hospitalization and death. Drug non-adherence also costs our health care system more than $500 billion a year, according to a study from the University of California, San Diego.
Finally, help has arrived in our state. A bipartisan piece of legislation passed last year and signed by Gov. Jim Justice took effect over the summer. The landmark new policy cracks down on a secretive tactic used by middlemen in the prescription drug supply chain to inflate out-of-pocket drug costs. Starting next year, patients across the Mountain State will pay less for the prescription drugs they need and will be less likely to forego their medicines.
Political leaders have long promised to address this affordability crisis by forcing drug companies to lower their prices. But these types of proposals avoid getting to the root of the problem.
That’s because the prices patients pay at the pharmacy aren’t dictated by drug makers. They’re mostly determined by the insurance middlemen known as pharmacy benefit managers.
Drug companies do set a “list price” for each of their products, but that figure is normally just a starting point for negotiations with insurance companies. Insurers, in turn, hire benefit managers to handle the negotiations, and they typically extract concessions from the drug companies in the form of discounts and rebates.
Those negotiated discounts are sizeable — totaling $175 billion in 2019 alone — and they’ve been getting more generous over the years. Despite these increasing discounts pharmaceutical companies provide for their drugs, out-of-pocket costs being charged to consumers at the pharmacy counter aren’t decreasing.
Why? Because insurance companies and benefit managers keep most of these savings for themselves, rather than using them to reduce out-of-pocket costs for people. In fact, when an insurer calculates the patient’s share of a drug’s cost, it usually does so based on the list price, rather than the price the corporation actually paid for the medication.
For example, if a medicine’s list price is $500 a month and a patient’s cost-sharing obligation is 20%, that individual is charged $100 for each monthly refill — even if the insurance company is only paying $250 after discounts, 20% of which would cost the patient just $50 per month.
This is how insurance plans keep drug prices artificially high and their profits higher. And since benefit manager negotiations happen behind closed doors, patients are none the wiser.
Here in West Virginia, that’s all about to change. Under the new “Share the Savings” law, insurers and PBMs must share any drug manufacturer rebates directly with patients. This critical reform will drastically reduce out-of-pocket drug costs for the nearly half of West Virginia adults with private coverage. And those savings could materialize as soon as January.
Our legislators in Charleston deserve credit for enacting this first-of-its-kind law. With patients around the country suffering from high medical costs, there’s no reason this reform should be limited to just one state. Leaders across the United States should look to West Virginia as the leading example for meaningful drug affordability reforms.
Dr. Wassim Saikalim is vice president of the West Virginia Society of Rheumatology.