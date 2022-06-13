Our country is facing fraught times — an ongoing pandemic, the scourge of gun violence, rising gas prices and inflation. But amid these challenges, we continue to gather hope from certain bright spots, including in the small economically disadvantaged communities of McDowell County.
In McDowell, we’ve been on an 11-year journey to help residents make their lives better: improving educational opportunities, making health care more accessible and developing economic possibilities.
This is a story of what can happen when folks from very different worlds — many of whom never dreamed of sitting at a table together or working with people of different political parties — work in common cause to help a community rise together. When we stay true to our values and create trust, we can bridge ideological differences and divisiveness.
We did this in McDowell, and it can be done across the country.
After coal mining fizzled out in McDowell County in the last quarter of the 20th century, little was left behind. The population of the county shrank from roughly 100,000 in the 1980s to under 20,000 today; middle-class jobs evaporated, families struggled and the community was hollowed out.
The American Federation of Teachers and former West Virginia first lady Gayle Manchin got involved in 2011, visiting the neighborhoods and schools in this rural Appalachian county to listen. The residents told us they could use a hand up, not a handout. Reconnecting McDowell was born in 2011 with about 25 partners, promising support — access to sustainable programs and investment in services and projects that could help reverse the consequences of chronic and devastating economic insecurity.
We have grown to over 100 partners, focusing on student achievement; health care, social and emotional assistance for kids and their families; and economic development — real, tangible solutions to help folks where they said they truly need it. The partners come from national, state and local unions, corporations, lawmakers, nonprofits, foundations, government agencies and local groups.
One key area of focus was schooling: investing in the county’s public schools, bringing in programs that help children succeed and recruiting and retaining educators. The most recent — and perhaps most visible — accomplishment is the opening of Renaissance Village, a $9 million, 20-unit apartment building intended to provide teachers and other professionals with previously unavailable modern housing close to their jobs in McDowell County. The idea behind the housing was to tackle chronic teacher vacancies, due in part to the housing crisis, and to start reinvesting in Main Street. The building project also provided good, union construction jobs.
Reconnecting McDowell has become part of the daily fabric of the county. Today, all kids have access to health, mental health and dental services. Tens of thousands of books are in the hands of children of all ages. Scores of vulnerable teenagers have participated in a mentoring program, virtually all of whom have gone on to college. High school graduation rates have improved nearly 9% while the dropout rate has dropped nearly 3.5%.
We’ve even launched a mobile farmers market for this otherwise food desert.
While some might not see this as union work, we think helping people build better lives is at the crux of unionism. Unions such as the AFT unite people for the greater good. The power in unions is building and sustaining community, and in the idea that investment and education are the best remedy to economic insecurity, ignorance and fear. We care about people struggling, and we work to give them a path forward.
When we work with groups that don’t normally collaborate, that’s where the magic happens. Reconnecting McDowell’s partners includes the AT&T Foundation, which donated hundreds of thousands of dollars to fund the Broader Horizons mentoring program; Shentel and Frontier communications companies, which installed high-speed broadband in schools and communities at no charge; and the Maier Foundation, which has donated $140,000 in college scholarships. Democrat and Republican governors and other lawmakers have been active supporters.
This collaboration of partners from different worlds and political stripes should be a lesson for the West Virginia Legislature, which is trying to decimate the work of the union that took leadership in helping support the McDowell community. Thwarting people’s aspirations is never a good idea.
Reconnecting McDowell is an important restart for a part of the country too often left behind. And our hope is the project’s model can become the foundation for a lot more over the years, particularly when there’s a coalition of the willing with a genuine desire to make a difference.
Reconnecting McDowell shows that we can cut through divisiveness and other obstacles and offer a path to the better life that people want — a county and an America that lifts people up, instead of knocking them down.