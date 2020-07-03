Wes Holden: BLM protesters are patriots (Opinion)

Every July, we automatically think of our patriotic forefathers who signed the Declaration of Independence because of the many injustices by the British government. They revolted against the restrictive treatment by outlining their grievances in the Declaration of Independence: Taxation without representation, the Boston Massacre, laws by the British government which the colonists referred to as Intolerable Acts, and being considered as second-class citizens. We think of those who rebelled as patriots.
When we watch the news and read about citizens in other countries rising up to overthrow a repressive regime, our hearts go out to them and we consider them patriots and support their quest for certain unalienable rights. My question today is, shouldn’t we also consider those in our own country today who are seeking equal justice as patriots much like the colonists?
A patriot is someone who loves their country enough to stand up and oppose injustice, even if that injustice is occurring in their homeland, not someone with blind loyalty to a particular faction or creed.
We must not confuse those who are trying to enact change peacefully with various fringe elements who are trying to hijack the Black Live Matter movement. We cannot overlook the fact that members of antifa and Boogaloo use the demonstrations as an opportunity for violence and looting. These extreme opportunist groups are responsible for damaging police cars and committing arson. In Chicago, Minneapolis and other cities, after the protesters left the area, those who remained were rioters and looters. Many of these individuals were not even from the local area.
Everyone of us must stop and examine our own conscience as we watch the Black Lives Matter protests and think of the words in the Declaration of Independence. “We hold these truths self-evident that all men are created equal, that they are endowed by the Creator with certain unalienable rights, that among these are life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness.”
We cannot stand still. It is incumbent for us to act. The protesters are doing something that is more important than they even realize. By their demonstrations they are showing their devotion to basic American ideals, similar to the acts of protest by our Founding Fathers. The Black Lives Matter demonstrations remind us that ultimate political influence rests not with those who hold political office and cling to old norms, but with us as citizens.
Let’s consider how many of the opinions we have today were shaped by the past. In the New River Gorge area, there is a sign in a now abandoned coal mining community that reads, “Kaymoor was a mixture. They had white, black, and some foreign and all. People that lived down there liked it. Although coal operators tried to segregate ethnic groups to thwart unions, the geography at Kaymoor Bottom dictated close living among the community’s diverse citizens.”
Throughout history, it appears that those who were in control wanted to pit one group against another, making one side feel they are better than the other, to blind them to the fact that they are all being exploited. For example, in the early 1900s, coal operators with mines in Pennsylvania and West Virginia created hard feelings between the miners of the two states by questioning who was producing the most coal and who deserved to keep their jobs.
After the Civil War ended, former plantation owners, mill operators and other business entities would deliberately foster race hatred to prevent poor whites from identifying with poor blacks.
Too many citizens have suffered at the hands of those who have shaped our opinions for many decades. For too long, our American history has been hidden by mistakes and injustices.
One hundred and 60 years ago, Abraham Lincoln said, “public sentiment is everything ... with public sentiment, nothing can fail, without it nothing can succeed”.
Yes, the supporters of Black Lives Matter are patriots. For too long, a social revolution has been simmering. Now is the time, just like the events that led up to the signing of the Declaration of Independence, for equal rights to be granted to all.