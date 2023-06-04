“Whenever the people are well informed they can be trusted with their own government,” Thomas Jefferson wrote in 1789, adding, “Whenever things get so far wrong as to attract their notice, they may be relied on to set them to rights”.
Sadly, these days, many folks know all kinds of details about the Kardashians, their favorite sports figure or movie/music idol, yet are unable to identify their own elected representatives.
Before casting a vote, do you actually know the positions of the candidates besides whether they have a “D” or an “R” after their names? Did you vote for them because of political catch words like “wokeness,” “socialism,” and “abortion,” or a promise they definitely cannot deliver? Are you an informed voter who does a bit of research about candidates’ legislative records, if they have any?
What should the priorities of our government be? What ethics should guide our legislation?
In the journal Foreign Policy, Howard W. French wrote, “When a rich and powerful country finds it easier to cut back on the way that it invests in education, in science and making sure that the weakest among them are not completely left behind than to curtail useless and profligate weapons spending, there are reasons to worry about the foundations of its power.”
All too often, voters must chose between reality and a reality show. The former is complicated and messy. The latter is simple entertainment. Reflect upon the current fiasco of the debt limit crisis, manufactured by the GOP. We absolutely must pay our bills, and we cannot allow this country to be held hostage by extremists who disagree with legislative priorities which have been duly enacted into law. I believe the hijacking of the Republican party by MAGA and the Freedom Caucus has diminished their brand and credibility.
If the Republicans are so concerned about the deficit, why don’t they consider raising taxes on the uber wealthy and hiring more IRS agents, which we know will bring in more revenue? Republicans are showing once again that they are working in the interests of their wealthy donors. They make up their own rules and change them when they choose. They grab power and maintain it by appealing to voters’ worst fears, using skillful manipulation, and making false promises of security. A critical part of their playbook is to demoralize anyone who thinks for themselves. After all, demoralized voters don’t vote.
West Virginia voters have witnessed the legislative abuses of the far right-controlled West Virginia Legislature. We are currently observing the United States House of Representatives being controlled by the likes of Marjorie Taylor Greene, Lauren Bobert and Matt Gaetz, who want to grant amnesty to the traitors and insurrectionists of the Jan. 6, 2021, United States Capitol attack. Let’s not forget the utterly ridiculous actions of Jim Jordan’s subcommittee on the “Weaponization of the Federal Government” that regurgitates far-right conspiracies.
We are currently witnessing Trump Republican politics, which is driven by extreme measures to win at any cost and scorched earth tactics to entrench power.
Political statesmanship should open up the windows of our nation to inspire and contribute to improving our quality of life instead of gaming us for the satisfaction of the rich and corporate America.
Nine months before the Russian invasion of Ukraine, on May 18, 2021, Volodymyr Zelensky wrote, “ In order to succeed, Ukraine must become a rule of democracy that works in the interests of the many, rather than the few.”
Zelensky expressed the same principle that guided our Founding Fathers in parting ways with the British. Shouldn’t this principle continue to guide our country? When our politicians do not act according to that principle, shouldn’t “we” as voters set things right?
Can we come together to see that we have more in common with each other that with those that seek to divide us for economic gain? Can we unite and build a future in which economic progress is shared by all?