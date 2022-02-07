Recently, while in Florida and listening to the local news, I heard a story about a bill being considered in the Florida legislature. I had a flashback to last year, when the West Virginia Legislature passed a very similar bill eliminating automatic union dues deductions from paychecks. It sounded like Groundhog Day all over again.
I had previously heard about political action groups drafting legislation to be introduced by legislatures in states across the country, and I decided to investigate.
According to the Brennan Center, legislatures in 49 states drafted 440 restrictive voting bills last year, 34 of which became law. Since January 2021, 37 states have introduced bills or taken steps that would restrict teaching Critical Race Theory and how teachers can discuss racism and sexism, some even threatened teachers with fines and prison sentences.
The West Virginia Legislature is currently considering House Bill 4011 and Senate Bill 498 regarding history instruction, referred to as an “anti-stereotyping bill,” which, frankly, addresses a problem that doesn’t exist in the West Virginia public school system. These bills seek to hamstring the discussion of diversity and equity in our history curriculum and will be used as a political football to divide and distract voters during the next election.
According American Federation of Teachers West Virginia President Fred Albert, “Teachers should be able to discuss accurate history, present multiple perspectives and teach students to become critical thinkers and formulate educated viewpoints.”
Sadly, we are seeing what President Ronald Reagan warned us against: Conservative activists, big business and wealthy donors are trying to reshape our history according to their agenda.
These groups have the resources to run ads and make political contributions to either support or put pressure on our legislators.
A lot of these bills come from the State Policy Network, which is a part of the American Legislative Exchange Council, which drafts model right wing bills that state legislatures can put into play.
In 2019, USA TODAY, the Arizona Republic and the Center of Public Integrity released the result of a two-year investigation into lobbyist legislation showing that “thousands of bills introduced in state legislatures were written by corporations, industry groups and think tanks.”
Many of these think tanks enjoy nonprofit status, despite the fact that they are lobbying on behalf of special interests.
West Virginians have to ask, just who is actually representing us in the West Virginia Legislature? Shouldn’t our elected leaders be working on real problems that face our state, instead of being brainless copycats for those who do not have our best interests at heart?
It is discouraging to think about how much of our democratic process has been outsourced to special interests. I wonder how many copycat bills are pending in the West Virginia Legislature that are written by special interest groups?
We need to require that special interest groups, such as the Heritage Foundation, State Policy Network, ALEC and others, register as lobbyists and have an identifiable tag on their legislation so that the West Virginia public will know who actually authored the bill. These special interest groups also should be required to publicly report when they cover expenses for our legislators.
This is a pitiful state of affairs for West Virginians. Our government is being corrupted by special interests. As President Teddy Roosevelt declared at a time in our history bearing many similarities to the present, “Instead of instruments to promote the general welfare, both parties have become the tools of corrupt interests, which use them impartially to serve their selfish purposes. Behind the ostensible government sits enthroned an invisible government owing no allegiance and acknowledging no responsibility to the people. To destroy this invisible government, to dissolve the unholy alliance between corrupt politics, is the first task of the statesmanship of the day.”
There will be an election this fall. Hopefully, West Virginians will carefully examine the records of their elected representatives and past actions of all candidates and elect those who actually care about tackling the real problems of West Virginia.