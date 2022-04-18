It is disheartening to know that Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., initially supported the Voting Rights Act and later voted against advancing the protections for democracy that the majority of West Virginians support. I found it very saddening to read the April 10 Rolling Stone article, “How Joe Manchin Knifed Democrats — and Bailed on Saving Democracy.”
Manchin touts that he is a “moderate.” His idea of being a moderate seems to be to block efforts to protect our democracy and to align himself with the ilk of Charles Koch and the other 1% Big Money types trying to hold onto their power and wealth. If Manchin wants to run for office again as a Democrat, he will have a difficult time explaining his record.
Manchin might think West Virginia Democrats like the way he has been conducting himself on Capitol Hill. However, according to a survey, published this month by Statista, 33% of respondents have a very unfavorable rating of Manchin, while 9% have a somewhat unfavorable rating. Fourteen percent have a very favorable rating and 18% have a somewhat favorable rating. It needs to be pointed out that 27% have a “don’t know” rating.
Just what has happened to “We The People”? Or is it a little group of big campaign donors and private interest groups? What about those who either block or support legislation that enriches themselves? This is what poisons the political system and causes apathy in voters.
Some have lost faith in our political system because the current political parties are not representing their best interests, but we cannot afford to throw up our hands and leave things to the big bullies and their vested interests. We know from history that will just make things worse.
Just how often has the working class, the poor, the elderly and those who have been discriminated against, been failed by Democrat politicians, failed by the Democratic Party, failed by their employer or failed by their labor union? Understandably, there is much frustration and the circumstances are ripe for a conman who comes along and says, “They have abandoned you, but at least I am for you and can make your life better,” like Donald Trump did.
This has been happening not just in West Virginia, but all across the country. We have, over the past eight elections, seen West Virginia voters turn away reform efforts that could have benefited them and have instead accepted higher taxes and higher utility rates while the wealthy pay less or even no taxes.
This is no time for romantic illusions and empty philosophical debates about what the Democratic Party was in the past. We must respond to current realities. The Democratic Party must bring the concerns of the working class and other neglected portions of society back to the forefront. The party needs reform, not simply for political victory, but, for the good of all, particularly for the working class, the poor, the young and the elderly who have been neglected and overlooked.
Without a change in leadership, the Democratic Party in West Virginia will continue to offer insufficient solutions to our problems. Change cannot remove a powerful minority from office unless there is a majority who want a change.
Many of us care deeply about the future of the Democratic Party because we believe in the basic principle of treating others the way we want to be treated and that a basis of security and prosperity can be established for all. We all want meaningful employment, food, clothing, medical care and a decent home.
Democrats must convince the public that they are really interested in solving problems of social and economic justice and are really interested in creating a system of fair and equal voting rights. Sadly, we have seen that, even with the protections of the 15th, 19th, 24th and 26th amendments, we continue to have issues with equitable access to voting. Voters should not have to wait in line for hours or be disenfranchised because they haven’t renewed their registration properly.
President Franklin Roosevelt proclaimed, “To some generations, much is given. From other generations, much is expected. This generation of Americans has a rendezvous with destiny.” I believe the same is true today. These are very pivotal times, in terms of the numerous issues our society, and our world, are confronting. This is no time for apathy or unrealistic fears that distract us from the very real issues requiring our attention.
While the West Virginia Democratic Party is clearly the underdog in the upcoming November 2022 general election, we must not simply accept defeat as a foregone conclusion. Se must work to rally the electorate by getting our priorities right and getting our message out, and show how the Republican Party has been failing and how the Democratic Party is the superior alternative.