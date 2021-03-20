This past summer, while visiting Nuttalburg, an abandoned coal camp in the New River Gorge, I came across a sign that posted a 1928 New York Times article praising Henry Ford.
The headline stated, “Ford Works a Miracle in Mining Town.” The caption went on to say, “Detroit manufacturer pays his men half as much again as other employers, limits their work to eight hours, yet operates at a cost approximately the same as that of neighboring mines.”
I was aware that Ford paid his automobile workers more than the other manufacturers but I did not know that he also paid coal mine employees just as well.
Henry Ford had a basic principle, “pay your employees a wage that is high enough that they could become your customers.”
This principle is commonly referred to as “stakeholder capitalism.”
According to Investopedia, “A shareholder owns part of a public company through shares of stock, while a stakeholder has an interest in the performance of a company for reasons other than stock performance or appreciations.”
Henry Ford epitomized stakeholder capitalism. In that regard, he said “My ambition is to employ still more men, to spread benefits of this industrial system to the greatest possible number, to help them build up their lives and their homes. To do this, we are putting the greatest share of our profits back into the business.”
And that included foregoing some of these profits to ensure a well-paid, loyal workforce.
Several years ago, an article by New York Times stated, “Ford thought that when consumers were paid low wages, there was uncertainty in the marketplace. When wages were high and steady, business is more secure because workers earn enough to be good customers. This is basically what economists call the ‘virtuous circle of growth:’ well paid workers generating consumer demand that in turn promotes business expansion and hiring”.
Henry Ford also instituted the five-day work week and hired teachers to provide continuing education for the miners’ children during summer months. That my friends, is shareholder capitalism.
Trickle-down economics, which became dominant during Ronald Reagan’s presidency, has spearheaded the removal of government from the regulation of capitalism.
This theory has held fast over the past four decades, greatly contributing to the fact that many blue-collar workers, without the support of unions, are getting paid wages that will not support their families. A prime reason for this decline is because the federal minimum wage has not been adjusted for cost of living increases. If it had, the minimum wage would be well over $15 an hour and poverty would be a small fraction of what it is now.
This situation, which our politicians have largely ignored, has led to millions of workers needing government support to survive. And the reality is that most U.S. captains of industry are shareholder capitalists who will keep wages as low as possible. They will not voluntarily pay their workers a livable wage or anything close to it.
If Henry Ford was living today, he would certainly agree with the urgent need for assurance of a living wage. More money in people’s hands would raise their standard of living, increase spending and thereby increase the number of jobs. A living wage would have a significant impact on the federal budget by reducing the number of individuals receiving public assistance.
However, given the enduring predominance of shareholder capitalism, the only way to ensure that every U.S. worker makes a living wage is through federal legislation.
We must have real change to address the crippling economic inequality that robs working Americans of their futures. We should no longer elect politicians who are answerable, first and foremost, to the corporate elites who oppose a livable wage and other critical needs of our society.
Legislators must instead have an ideological grounding and strong beliefs that are identifiable with the majority of their constituents. They must be guided by the same stakeholder principles as Henry Ford: taking care of our infrastructure, improving our educational system, providing for an equitable fair tax system, and, most immediate, guaranteeing a livable wage.
Our future depends on it.