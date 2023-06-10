Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Like many West Virginians, I have been very frustrated with the choke-hold of the coal industry on our state and with the ever-increasing concessions to prop up this dying industry, to the detriment of ratepayers and our lagging economy. The latest political travesty was the federal green lighting of the Mountain Valley Pipeline project which was included in the recently-passed Fiscal Responsibility Act to lift the debt limit.

To my mind, our state of West Virginia is much like a banana republic, with coal being the dominant product rather than bananas.

Wes Holden is a retired federal employee living in Sissonville.

