Like many West Virginians, I have been very frustrated with the choke-hold of the coal industry on our state and with the ever-increasing concessions to prop up this dying industry, to the detriment of ratepayers and our lagging economy. The latest political travesty was the federal green lighting of the Mountain Valley Pipeline project which was included in the recently-passed Fiscal Responsibility Act to lift the debt limit.
To my mind, our state of West Virginia is much like a banana republic, with coal being the dominant product rather than bananas.
The term has its origins in the development of banana plantations by American corporations and their exploitation of land and workers in Central and South America beginning in the late 19th century.
Banana growers depended on authoritarian rule to protect their land concessions and quell labor unrest that might shrink their profits. They actively asserted their power and influence to subvert democracy.
In Honduras for example, the United States invaded seven times between 1903 and 1925 to ensure that American companies maintained control of the nation’s banana exports. These series of conflicts were known as the Banana Wars. The objective of the Banana Wars was to enforce U.S. and private interests in Central America.
The most singular active duty officer in the Banana Wars was Major Gen. Smedley Butler. He was awarded the Medal of Honor twice for his bravery in combat. Over the course of his long and storied military career, Butler realized that he and his enlisted men were being used for the benefit of American corporations that were seeking to maximize their profits, and not for the benefit of the common person. After his forced retirement for condemning Benito Mussolini (who was at the time a popular figure with much public support), he made a career of publicly speaking against capitalism, attempting to atone for his regretful role in using the might of the U.S. military to enforce American corporate priorities abroad.
Butler denounced his actions in Central America, describing himself as a “high class muscleman for big business, for Wall Street and a gangster of capitalism”.
Approval of the Mountain Valley Pipeline primarily benefits Equitrans Midstream and a few other energy corporations. It will transport fracked gas from West Virginia to the south of Virginia. According to the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA), the Southeast is already well-supplied by existing pipelines, and gas demand is projected to actually fall at least 7% from 2019 to 2030. Ratepayers will bear the cost of the $6.6 billion project.
Although West Virginia’s Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., and Shelley Moore Capito, R-W.Va., have both been staunch supporters of the MVP, Sen.Tim Kaine, D-Va., has come out against exempting the MVP from the same permitting process as all other projects. He said, “I support the permitting process for all energy projects. But Congress putting its thumb on the scale so that a specific project doesn’t comply with the same process as everyone else is the definition of unfair and opens the door to corruption.”
Kaine also stated, “If you put pipeline permitting in the hands of Congress, then people will try to buy Congress off, and members of Congress thinking about routes will look at real estate and say ‘Well, here’s a county where nobody votes for me, let’s put the pipeline through there.’ A pipeline project isn’t built in the air. It involves taking people’s land.”
Unfortunately, Kaine’s amendment to strike the provision relating to expediting completion of the Mountain Valley Pipeline failed by a 69-30 vote and one Senator not voting.
The New York Times reported on June 1, “By forcing through the pipeline, the Biden administration rounded out the ransom sought by the Republicans holding the global economy hostage and paid off a debt of its own to Mr. Manchin for his crucial vote last year for the Inflation Reduction Act.”
Perhaps the permitting process is in need of reform, but to have a project of questionable value approved in this irregular manner, against all the usual safeguards and without community approval, is downright wrong. Once again, powerful corporations win over the best interests of the common person.
Wes Holden is a retired federal employee living in Sissonville.