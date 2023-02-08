Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

I decided I would attend Gov. Jim Justice’s recent stop at the Tamarack to learn more about his plan to reduce personal income taxes. For some reason, the governor arrived late to his event. However, it gave Tamarack workers time to expand the room by removing a foldup wall to accommodate the 100 or so attendees.

Gov. Justice brought Babydog and placed her in a special chair next to his stool. For the first 10 minutes, Justice talked about the surrounding states reducing their income taxes, with the exception of Pennsylvania. He kept mentioning that people were traveling through West Virginia to get to Tennessee and Florida.

Wes Holden is a retired federal employee living in Sissonville. 

