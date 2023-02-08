I decided I would attend Gov. Jim Justice’s recent stop at the Tamarack to learn more about his plan to reduce personal income taxes. For some reason, the governor arrived late to his event. However, it gave Tamarack workers time to expand the room by removing a foldup wall to accommodate the 100 or so attendees.
Gov. Justice brought Babydog and placed her in a special chair next to his stool. For the first 10 minutes, Justice talked about the surrounding states reducing their income taxes, with the exception of Pennsylvania. He kept mentioning that people were traveling through West Virginia to get to Tennessee and Florida.
He told the crowd that we just have to pass the tax plan and convince the state Senate to follow the actions of the House of Delegates. In his folksy manner, he tried to convince the audience by repeating several times, “We have lots of water, we have tourism and we currently have a golden pot of money that needs to be taken advantage of.”
When the governor told us that he is a patriot, as a veteran I asked myself where he was during the Vietnam War.
To explain how good his tax plan is, he brought up an incident from his Parkersburg Town Hall meeting that took place the day before. During the question-and-answer period, a woman told him that she only makes a little more that $60,000 a year, and if the legislation was passed, she would only gain around $38 a week. The reduction would not be of much benefit to her, and she wanted to know why should she support it.
Justice responded by saying she just needed to think about the following year when she would receive a refund of over $1,000 and it would be like Christmas to spend it.
I wondered how much of a tax breakJustice would receive if the Senate passed his income tax legislation.
Justice then bragged about how many partridges he used to kill and reminisced about how hunters used to fly squirrel tails from their antennas. He told us that we needed to call our Senators.
When the time came for questions, an individual asked about providing more money for educational programs because employers are looking for an educated workforce.
In a “Father Knows Best” manner, Justice responded, of course he supports education. Prospective companies who come to his office about relocating here only ask two basic questions: first, how are your schools and second, how are your roads?
When the governor finally recognized me, I asked him that if he wants an educated workforce, why doesn’t he plan for our state’s future like John F. Kennedy did when he went to Florida and announced the expansion of the space program? I reminded him that the space program needed scientists and engineers, which caused an improvement in colleges and universities. I then added what the space program of the 1960s did for the states of Florida, Alabama and Texas.
I also asked him, given the frequent news reports about his businesses not paying their taxes or fines and his fiscally irresponsible decisions, why West Virginians should trust that his tax plan is fiscally responsible.
After I presented my question, he repeated several times, “fiscally irresponsible” and then said, “Florida has Mickey Mouse” and proceeded to request another question from the audience.
I don’t know about you but his response failed to inspire in me any increased confidence in his proposal.
If only the governor and the Legislature would stop playing around with Pinocchio legislation that does not address the problems that West Virginia is facing. Instead of promoting a short-term, feel-good moment with reduced income taxes, they ought to be concentrating on promoting industries that will make a profound difference to our workforce.
Yes, the recent announcements about manufacturers coming to our border counties are good, but how many of those jobs will be going to local West Virginians?
Justice proposed a 50% personal income tax reduction during his recent State of the State Address. He claimed that the state’s economy is growing.
As citizens we must ask ourselves what the real reason that the governor and the GOP Legislature is trying to pass a reduction in our income taxes is. Their plan benefits the rich more than anyone else and is not sustainable, much like the Trump tax cuts in 2017.
Wes Holden is a retired federal employee living in Sissonville.