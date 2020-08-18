It seems that, ever since Jim Justice was elected governor, West Virginia has been in a condition of turbidity.
While campaigning for office four years ago, Justice claimed that, as a businessman, we should trust his skill to lead the state. Three-and-a-half years later, Justice has failed spectacularly to live up to the promise of those words.
To put it charitably, he lacks a real understanding of what state government should and can do. The only example of leadership he has exhibited to West Virginians is that you can keep your money and stay wealthy by avoiding to pay your taxes, fines and legal settlements.
For those who believed Justice’s 2016 campaign promises (especially the Democrats), his actions have been a stunning betrayal as he has flipped his own script. His actions have shown his true character. Justice will have to live with his legacy, and he’s doing a heck of a job to defeat himself in November.
Justice might claim that he “never gave up on coal,” but we know that, due to market forces, he is not going to bring coal back. It is just a cheap campaign slogan. Our state needs to be looking forward to the future, rather than looking backwards.
Gov. Justice is a vulnerable candidate, on issues and on his record. It is a dangerous thing to campaign on promises that cannot be kept. It destroys hope and saps the voters’ trust in the political process. Sadly, he has only distributed little funding from the CARES Act to counties and agencies that need it the most.
We cannot predict bad weather, but we can be prepared for it. Gov. Justice has had more than four months to prepare for students returning to school. Most parents and teachers feel that adequate protections are not in place for children to safely return to school in September. Justice could have provided funding to stockpile personal protective equipment supplies at each school — as well as giving each school a certain number of temperature monitors — as a cheap and easy way to test individual students.
COVID-19 infection rates have been climbing in other states because schools were reopened too soon. Gov. Andy Beshear of Kentucky has the right idea in delaying school reopening until late September.
The teacher strikes have demonstrated to the majority party in the Legislature, as well as to the rest of us, that social movements, not egregious politicians, are the engines of change. This year’s election is an opportunity for all West Virginians to make their voices heard and set our state in a more positive direction. We cannot endure another four years of economic stagnation. It is critical that we vote for a change.
I am supporting Democrat Ben Salango to be our next governor, because he is realistic enough to meet the test when we need a strong leader.
Salango has offered the best solutions to enhance our state’s economy, and his background proves that he can do it. He brings many strengths to his campaign: a keen analytical mind, a bold policy vision, a great personal warmth and the ability to solve our state’s problems.
Salango is a leader with fresh ideas and will challenge the status quo. He has been listening, he has been observing and has a laser focus on the needs of our citizens. He will be a strong leader who has a comprehensive knowledge not only of the office of governor, but of all the branches of government.
I urge you to vote for Ben Salango to be our next governor.