I have fought to preserve and support democracy, both as a soldier and as a U.S. Senate staffer for more than 30 years, because I support the ideals that America stands for.
But the very democracy that I strove to protect and support now risks breaking under the pressure of dark money and voter suppression. Special interests, the politicians they influence with campaign contributions and lobbying, and the corruption they create, have brought us gridlock, tremendous inefficiency and wastefulness. Instead of being by and for the people, our government is being manipulated by the highest bidder.
The question that we as citizens must ask, is “For whom does our government exist?” Certainly, the attack on the U.S. Capitol by rioters was definitely the wrong way to affect change. There is only one answer, it exists for We The People, and not for the special interests that only want to feather their own nests.
As West Virginians, it is instructive to remember our history before West Virginia became a state. The 1830 Virginia General Assembly ensured that the wealthy plantation owners would not lose a majority of their legislative power. Election districts were drawn so that counties west of the mountains could elect only a minority of General Assembly members, no matter how population was calculated by future census.
In 1850, the legislature created 19 additional counties west of the Blue Ridge. Eastern legislators maintained their control of the legislature by drawing the boundaries of election districts to ensure their control over Western Virginia.
Our forefathers did not appreciate being gerrymandered by those political elites who sought to retain their grip on power, and they broke away to form a new state to represent themselves.
Special interests have tried to sideline many problems that the American public is facing. For instance, under the last administration, efforts were made to privatize federal jobs, prisons, VA health care, public schools, air traffic control, roads and bridges, public lands and national monuments.
When governmental functions are privatized, we are padding the pockets of the rich. Their bottom line is profits, not the public interest. We have only to look at the current problems of the U.S. Postal Service and its actions, including closing mail-processing centers, dismantling sorting machines and removing drop boxes to slow down the delivery of mail-in ballots during the past election.
It is clear that the current system needs fixing. But the U.S. Senate has the opportunity to correct its course by passing two key pieces of legislation: the For the People Act of 2021, (S1), which cleared the House of Representatives as HR 1; and the John R. Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act (VRAA, soon to be reintroduced in Congress). These landmark anti-corruption and voting rights bills would go a long way to returning our democracy to its rightful owners: everyday Americans.
According to a January 2021 poll by Date for Progress, “American voters broadly support the HR 1, even after participants were provided opposition messaging. According to the poll, 77% of Democrat voters, 68% of independent voters and 56% of Republicans voters support the act.” This is truly bipartisan legislation.
In a recent article by The Diplomat, an online news magazine that covers politics, “The power of money in determining political outcomes in America was given a major boost by the Supreme Court’s ‘Citizens United’ decision of January 2010. It gave those with money to spend unlimited sums on ads and other political tools to ensure the election of candidates sensitive to their interests.”
For too long, special interests have taken advantage of loopholes in our campaign finance system that allows them to spend unlimited amounts of money on elections without ever having to disclose their donors. We should know who is paying for the political ads we see.
Foreign governments and nefarious special interests have been able to drown out the voices of the American people. As a result, we are left with less government accountability and an economic system that makes it harder for Americans to make ends meet.
By eliminating dark money from our electoral process, the For the People Act will protect our elections from outside interference through implementation of new campaign finance measures, such as improved disclosures, small-dollar matching and new ethics rules for federal office holders on both sides of the aisle.
Perhaps the most important element of For the People Act is the curbing of partisan gerrymandering, which has been rampant since the 2010 elections, when Republicans captured many state legislatures. In 2016, Republicans in North Carolina gerrymandered the congressional district map, allowing them to win 10 of the state’s 13 congressional districts.
The Brennan Center for Justice has counted more than 250 bills introduced by lawmakers in 43 states so far this year that would impose new restrictions on voting, if passed.
The For the People Act bans partisan gerrymandering by requiring states to use independent commissions to draw congressional districts based on mapping rules that are consistent throughout the country, with results viewable for comment by the public.
Again, for whom does our government exist? It is time to rethink our priorities. This legislation will ensure that the voices of all eligible Americans are heard at the ballot box by protecting and affirming the right to vote. This means that West Virginians can continue to access our state’s popular vote by mail and early voting programs that so many of us use to cast our vote prior to election day.
All West Virginians concerned with the integrity of our democracy need to tell Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., to support the For the People Act. If it does not pass, it will be a tremendous setback to the transformative actions currently underway to make our country more equitable for our veterans, working class, poor and minority citizens. We must remember our West Virginia history and stand up for fairer representation, as our forefathers did.
Please contact Manchin and tell him that you support S1, and ask him to do the same.