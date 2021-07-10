While contemplating the meaning of “We The People” around Independence Day, I wondered how it applies to my fellow West Virginians. The preamble to the United States Constitution states that its purpose is “to establish Justice, ensure domestic Tranquility, provide for the common defence, promote the general Welfare, and secure the Blessings of Liberty to ourselves and our Posterity.”
These important words embody the aspirations that we the people have for our nation.
My mind shifted to Lincoln’s Gettysburg Address. He highly praised the sacrifices of those who died at Gettysburg in defense of the principle that all men are created equal and he encouraged those that heard him to resolve, “that the government of the people, by the people and for the people, shall not perish from this earth.”
I wondered about my state government and if the West Virginia Legislature has during the past four years passed laws for the benefit of average West Virginians? I decided that I would review some of the legislation that was introduced and passed into law this session.
It seems that the 2021 Republican legislative leadership has taken full advantage of its newly won supermajority to pursue a barrage of bills attacking “we the people.”
They eliminated workplace protections, weakened unions and vilified our public educators, while at the same time trying to increase taxes on working families in order to benefit their billionaire, out-of-state donors.
Let’s review:
n SB 277 — Creating COVID-19 Jobs Protection Act. This bill will protect businesses that intentionally put their employees at risk of being exposed to COVID-19, giving corporations license to put profits over their employee safety.
n HB 2008 — An amendment to current law which significantly lowers requirements for licensure relating to elevator mechanics, crane operators, HVAC, electricians and plumbers—a direct attack on those who received proper training and were licensed in their field. Now you can have any fly-by-night Joe Schmoe work on your home.
n SB 275 — Creating an Immediate Court of Appeals. By eliminating the Office of Judges, which handles worker compensation appeals, this bill takes away the last due process rights left for injured workers by slowing down the system and putting it in the hands of politically-appointed judges. Corporations can have the next best thing to a private justice system and we the people are left to deal with the fallout.
n HB 2012 — This supplements funding to expand charter schools and virtual charter schools in West Virginia. This bill will drain up to $400 million in taxpayer funds from public schools and provide them to out-of-state, for profit corporations without any oversight or accountability.
n HB 2013 — Creating the Hope Scholarship Program, which are basically education savings accounts or ESA’s. This bill will also drain over $100M in taxpayer funds from public schools and provide them to elite private schools and homeschooling parents without any oversight or accountability.
n SB 272 — Relating to the West Virginia Employment Law Worker Classification Act. This bill will make it harder for West Virginians to file for unemployment if they lose work and pay for medical care if they get sick on the job, and they could lose state-level protections that became especially important during the pandemic, such as guarantees that employees would be paid on time, earn minimum wage and receive overtime pay.
n HJR 2 — Providing that courts have no authority or jurisdiction to intercede or interfere with any impeachment proceeding of the House of Delegates or the Senate. This law now has the potential to damage the state’s system of checks and balances.
n SB 11 — Declaring work stoppages or strikes by public employees to be unlawful. Despite the fact that it is currently illegal for public employees to strike, this bill is a slap in the face to educators and public employees by adding penalties for work stoppages. The teachers of West Virginia went on strike for not receiving a pay raise in four years and a benefits system on shaky ground. As a result of their strike in 2018, they received a 5% raise and a promise of increasing teacher starting pay of $10,000 that would be spread out over 10 years.
HB 2002 — Relating to Broadband. A long and complicated law claiming the intent of expanding broadband, but as anyone can determine, it does not include a mechanism for funding this massive need.
You will be interested to know that Gov. Jim Justice signed these bills into law. I could have added more, but there’s only so much space.
Prior to this session, legislation passed over the past four years has been just as bad. The Republican leadership’s agenda has not been meeting the kitchen-table issues that we the people need to be solved by our office holders. Their core agenda should be good-paying jobs that allow families to raise their children, live in safe and stable communities and retire with dignity. This should not be too much to ask for, should it?