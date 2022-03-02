Every year since 2016, I have become more and more incredulous at the number of laws the West Virginia Legislature has introduced and passed that show total disregard to the values that we West Virginians hold dear.
Currently, the state of West Virginia is ranked 45th nationally in education, 47th in health care, 48th in economy and dead last, 50th, in infrastructure. Just what is being done to actually improve these national rankings?
This year, there seems to be an even greater number of regressive bills with no coherent plan to improve our national rankings. We need policies that empower the citizens of West Virginia, rather than protecting wealthy corporations.
Our best legislators have worked to solve our longstanding, fundamental problems. Sadly, many of our current legislators have been exhibiting jingoistic behavior by the legislation they have been supporting. These legislators must be held accountable.
One of the many bills concerning to me is House Bill 4007, which will make us victims of a Ponzi scheme. The bill has been passed by the House of Delegates and is currently in the Senate. For those who do not know, HB 4007 seeks to eliminate or reduce personal income tax, which currently is the single-largest source of revenue for our state budget. Those who earn more than $443,000 would receive an average tax cut of $3,880 while those who earn between $35,000 to $55,000 receive a tax cut of just $88.
A major problem facing the state will be how to offset and replace revenue lost by the reduction of income tax. How will we pay for education, upgrades in infrastructure and other services that benefit West Virginians? It does not take a rocket scientist to realize that other taxes will be have to be increased to make up for the tax shortfall bait-and-switch. The wealthiest 20% of West Virginians will benefit the most with the passage of this legislation while the rest of us will pay more.
Recently, Gov. Jim Justice signed into law Senate Bill 279, which will weaken water quality standards for probable carcinogens. Current water standards were weakened for benzo(k)fluoranthene, a probable human carcinogen found in coal tar, and DDT, a possible human carcinogen and insecticide banned in the United States in 1972, along with other suspected carcinogens.
We have been seeing many pictures of bald eagles along the Kanawha River being posted on Facebook. As a result of signing this legislation into law, the bald eagle population will start declining again because of thin eggshells.
It goes without saying that cancer rates can be expected to increase from our already very high levels. According to the National Center on Health Statistics in 2017, West Virginia had the highest cancer mortality in the nation.
The West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection claims that the new law strengthens water quality standards, but can it be trusted? The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency said potentially cancer-causing chemicals are being released into the air in Kanawha County at one of the highest rates in the country. Justice has condemned this report because of “the level of unnecessary alarm” it apparently causes.
And now we have the judicial power-grab legislation. House Bill 4785 was introduced and passed by the House of Delegates in only eight days, less than two weeks after former state Supreme Court justice Evan Jenkins resigned from office. The bill amends the existing law relating to judicial vacancies and removes the power of your vote to elect or remove an appointed justice at the next election.
If the bill becomes law, it would extend the amount of time a governor’s appointee could serve in the court up to just under three years, instead of just less than two years without a special election. Not only are elections being debased in a bill like this but being debased and designed to have predetermined outcomes based on political grounds.
Lastly, House Bill 2693, a bill to terminate the West Virginia Human Rights Commission, the agency charged with overseeing the implementation of the state’s civil rights laws and probable discrimination in employment, housing and public discrimination.
It seems that the authors and supporters of this legislation feel that, if you have a discrimination problem, you should hire an attorney to seek a remedy for a grievance. Just how many of us can afford to hire an attorney to do that?
This Legislature, by its actions, seems to believe it has a mandate to legislate a conservative, right-wing agenda. The legislation its members have introduced is out-of-touch with the real needs of ordinary West Virginians and can be predicted to raise taxes, lower benefits and generally make life more difficult for the vast majority of West Virginians.
I urge members of the West Virginia Legislature to use your best judgement based on reliable data and research to move our state forward for a better future.