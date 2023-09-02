Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

Many of us are frustrated with the current political system because it is not truly democratic. Our democracy is being held hostage. We are not truly being represented by our elected leaders because they are indebted to special interest groups and lobbyists. Although both major parties are guilty of this, the Republican Party is the prime culprit. It is a sad state of affairs when a political party abandons all pretense of governance in favor of supporting its primary benefactor.

We all know that this country was founded on the principle of government of the people for the people. Many of our current problems began with the U.S. Supreme Court’s Citizens United ruling eliminating long-standing campaign finance restrictions. Vast sums of cash from corporations have since been unleashed, resulting in many elected officials of both parties indebted to special interests and not responsive to the needs of the general public.

Stories you might like

Wes Holden is a retired federal employee living in Sissonville.

Recommended for you