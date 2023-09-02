Many of us are frustrated with the current political system because it is not truly democratic. Our democracy is being held hostage. We are not truly being represented by our elected leaders because they are indebted to special interest groups and lobbyists. Although both major parties are guilty of this, the Republican Party is the prime culprit. It is a sad state of affairs when a political party abandons all pretense of governance in favor of supporting its primary benefactor.
We all know that this country was founded on the principle of government of the people for the people. Many of our current problems began with the U.S. Supreme Court’s Citizens United ruling eliminating long-standing campaign finance restrictions. Vast sums of cash from corporations have since been unleashed, resulting in many elected officials of both parties indebted to special interests and not responsive to the needs of the general public.
We all know that corporations are not people, yet the Supreme Court accorded them the right to freedom of speech. Like Mary Shelly’s Dr. Frankenstein, they created a human-like being. Unfortunately for the rest of us, this monster is able to expend tremendous amounts of cash to influence our political system, amounting to political bribery.
George Washington recognized that under the two-party system of government, undue party loyalty would foster the rise of “unprincipled men” and the corruption of politics. We have witnessed this in recent years with one party making it their prime goal to obstruct any legislation proposed by the other party, no matter the merits.
The scope of the issues advocated by the majority of Americans that go unheeded by our government is extensive. About 75% back a constitutional amendment outlawing Citizens United. Approximately 84% of us want paid maternity leave and 75% want government funding for child care. About 83% want government to negotiate drug prices, and 54% want Medicare for all. Roughly 57% want tuition free state-public colleges.
Public confidence in politicians of either major party to care about these and other issues is at an all-time low (less than half for Democrats and about a third for Republicans).
Among West Virginians, this proportion is probably even higher as a result of our governor and Legislature not adequately funding higher education to keep up with inflation, making going to college a pipe dream and unaffordable for most young people. It seems that they don’t want critical thinkers.
Our American Dream is either fading or has already vanished for many of us. We are the wealthiest nation in world history, yet our healthcare and children’s education lag behind many nations. Levels of homelessness and drug addition are disgraceful. Critical health care benefits for miners and their families are being reduced.
Home ownership is out of reach for many middle-class families and young adults are forced to live with their parents because of unaffordable rent. Folks in rural counties who have been especially hard hit feel abandoned by their elected leaders.
The main source of our current economic woes is neoliberalism, the economic system under which Corporate America’s operations are largely unregulated, and taxes for corporations and the rich are ridiculously low. Shareholder returns are paramount, rather than investments in our future. Once Reagan’s trickle-down economics gained control, Big Business accelerated the export of our manufacturing jobs, with no concerns for the consequences. In addition, the union movement was gutted, denying workers a way to organize. While both major parties are guilty of embracing these free market policies, the Republicans are particularly to blame.
As Franklin Delano Roosevelt said in his message to Congress in January 1944, “True individual freedom cannot exist without economic security and independence. People who are hungry and out of a job are the stuff of which dictatorships are made.”
Positive change will only come to West Virginia and our nation when we of the working-class stand up for our rights. Politicians must be confronted when they hide behind lies and deceptions. Those driven by wealth and power must be booted out and replaced by voices uninfluenced by corporate money and independent of party dictates, and who will address our real needs.
Next year, we will again have the opportunity to actively participate in this grand experiment called democracy. The voting booth is one place where we can make meaningful change, but only if we take the responsibility seriously and inform ourselves where candidates stand on key issues. Through the ballot box, we can reign in corporate power and wealth inequality and build a better future.
We are living in very troubled times. If we do not regain control of our political system and restore the American Dream, oligarchy and authoritarianism may be our future.
Wes Holden is a retired federal employee living in Sissonville.