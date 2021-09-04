There are times in a person’s life when one must protest out of indignation with political shenanigans and pretense. As Thomas Jefferson stated, “A politician has no right to be absolved from public judgement,” and we must hold our elected officials accountable.
On July 31, in Morgantown, 1,431 highly trained workers at Mylan Laboratories lost their jobs. Their jobs were sent to India and Australia, shutting down the largest generic solid dose pharmaceutical plant in the U.S.
More than seven months prior, on Dec. 11, the United Steelworkers Local 8-957 was served notice that the plant was closing down.
Mylan Viatris repeated what many other companies have done, shipped good American jobs overseas. After many years of dedicated service, employees were told they were being laid off. Not because they did not work hard enough. Not because they weren’t dedicated to their jobs. Not because they were not sufficiently educated or qualified. They lost their jobs because labor is cheaper overseas, and thanks to federal policies, companies can set up shop wherever they please. The one thing we can be sure of is these cost savings will not be reflected in lower drug prices.
The most irritating aspect of this whole sad story is that neither of our state’s U.S. Senators went to bat to save the plant from closure until it was far too late.
According to union president of Local 8-957, Joseph Gouzd, after the announcement in December of last year, the union reached out to U.S. Sens. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., and Shelley Moore Capito, R-W.Va. Gouzd claims they were ignored, though Manchin’s office claims the senator had been in talks “for months” to try and save the plant.
Elected officials and their staff are obligated to work hard for their constituency and do their best to serve their needs. I am astounded that our political leaders make much fanfare about trying to bring good paying jobs to West Virginia and yet do practically nothing to save what few good jobs we do have.
If there is one thing I learned during my 30-year career working for former Sen. Jay Rockefeller, D-W.Va., it is that you don’t give up trying to find a solution even when the odds seem impossible.
As S.L. Parker stated, “At 211 degrees, water is hot. At 212 degrees it boils. And from boiling water comes steam. And with steam, you can power a train.” It is that one extra degree that makes all the difference. Many times, it is that one extra degree of effort that brings success.
Fortunately, Delegate Barbara Fleischauer, D-Monongalia, filed a request for a Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) Certification designation from the Department of Homeland Security in mid-July. On July 27, House of Delegates Speaker Roger Hanshaw, R-Clay, Manchin and U.S. Rep. David McKinley, R-W.Va., also appealed to CISA and Gov. Jim Justice sent a similar request to President Biden.
They received approval for their request before the 56-year-old plant closed on July 30. With this designation, the plant that was considered a irrecoverable loss, now has a chance to come back to life.
This critical designation was granted to the Neopharma pharmaceutical manufacturing facility in Bristol, Tennessee, seven months ago so that it could remain in operation. Gouzd feels that if Manchin and Capito would have taken action earlier, the Morgantown plant would still be open today.
The current pandemic has highlighted an over-reliance on foreign resources to meet public health needs and stresses the importance of maintaining a domestic supply of pharmaceuticals.
While Manchin did throw a Hail Mary pass three days before the plant closure, Capito didn’t seem to even try. If she has the clout she claims she has, with “a direct line to the White House” during the infrastructure compromise negotiations, why didn’t she use it to try to save the Mylan plant?
It is easy to become frustrated by our senators’ comments attempting to make us think they are looking out for our best interests when, in fact, they are looking out for themselves and their corporate benefactors. They will see the fruits of the dereliction of their duties when they see the newest invasive weed popping up all over Monongalia County, “House for Sale” signs.
Many of our governmental representatives are not standing in the gap for us and fulfilling their responsibilities to us. Those who serve us in the halls of Congress must not continue to equivocate. We must not allow the tail to wag the dog. We need representation by people who truly care about us, their constituents, above their political careers and self-enrichment.