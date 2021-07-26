Like most West Virginians, I am trying to figure out what Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., is trying to accomplish in the U.S. Senate. As boldly stated in his April 7 Washington Post op-ed, he will not eliminate the filibuster, not even on voting rights.
Recently, after meeting with Democrat state lawmakers from Texas, who are in Washington, D.C., to protest sweeping voter legislation in the Lone Star State, Manchin reiterated his position.
Now, no one can accuse Manchin of being inconsistent. His opposition to eliminating the filibuster, even for specific types of legislation and procedures has been a hallmark of his Senate career. In 2013, he was only one of three Democrats to vote against eliminating the filibuster for appointment of federal judges (fortunately, his vote was not a deciding factor, as it passed 52-48, with all Republicans voting against it).
In 2011, being apparently fed up with a stalemate in the Senate, Manchin released a statement saying that, “West Virginians deserve a government that works for them, and they are understandably frustrated with the way things have gone — or don’t — in Washington.” As a result, Manchin co-sponsored Senate Resolution 10, which would have eliminated the filibuster on motions to proceed to debate and would require senators to defend their positions.
Unfortunately, Manchin’s position on reforming — but not selectively eliminating — the filibuster will not carry the day, vis-à-vis voting rights. His position is that such legislation has bipartisan support and, therefore, 60 votes in the Senate. Well, good luck with that. What has happened in Manchin’s tenure as a U.S. senator that would tell him that the Republican Party can act responsibly on voting rights and has the best interests of the average American in mind?
Manchin has stated his support for the John Lewis Voting Rights Act, which would restore pre-clearance requirements for state legislation affecting voting rights, and he believes he can muster bipartisan support for his versions of that bill. But only one Republican has signed on, and the last time it was reintroduced in the Senate (in 2019), Sen. Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., refused to bring it to a vote.
When Manchin came to the Senate in 2010, it was the year of the Tea Party wave to Congress. With the help of dark money, the Republicans gained 63 House seats, six Senate seats and control of the House. It was essentially the end of the Obama presidency, as far as legislation was concerned, in a sense fulfilling McConnell’s dream of making him a one-term president.
At least as important in 2010 was the Republican implementation of what its architects dubbed REDMAP (Redistricting Majority Project), a strategy to gain minority rule on a long-term basis. REDMAP hinged on the fact that state legislatures redraw their electoral maps every 10 years based on new census data.
It targeted state legislatures where just a few statehouse seats could shift the balance to Republican control. With flushes of cash, they were successful in gaining unilateral control in numerous states and, thus, the redistricting process in 2011. Through partisan gerrymandering, Republicans can retain control of both federal and state legislative seats in several states where Democrats convincingly won the popular vote.
Now, Republicans are implementing the next stage of their strategy for minority rule, voter suppression. Republicans have introduced numerous voter suppression bills.
The For the People Act would address this situation by requiring nonpartisan commissions in each state to redraw congressional districts. However, it does not yet address efforts of state legislatures to overturn the results of elections. If the bill ever comes up for debate in the Senate, it should be amended to address this critical issue.
Manchin is well aware of Republican voter suppression legislation, and yet he still holds the outdated notion that he can achieve bipartisanship on voting rights. After his April 7 op-ed, it appeared that all hope was lost regarding For the People Act.
However, on June 16, Manchin sent a memo to Democrat lawmakers outlining provisions of the bill he could support. According to his memo, “Inaction is not an option.” Manchin’s proposed bill was substantive enough that Stacey Abrams and many other influential Democrats signed on. On June 22, a motion was introduced in the Senate to begin debate on For the People Act. All Republicans voted against the motion.
Most West Virginians, as well as Americans, wonder why Manchin doesn’t see this as clear evidence that his bipartisan approach will only guarantee inaction.
One thing is certain, the late Sen. Robert C. Byrd would not have stood for this stalemate on voting rights. It was Byrd who, in 1974, engineered the budget reconciliation process that is now allowing Democrats to push through much-needed aid to working Americans. And, in 1979, Byrd argued for further revisions to the filibuster, noting that such rules must be revised to reflect “changed circumstances.”
A paralyzed Senate was Byrd’s nightmare scenario. Paralysis is now what we have, with McConnell’s prime priority being to destroy Democrat presidencies and stop progressive legislation.
Manchin has the unique opportunity to help save democracy as we know it, and that opportunity depends on eliminating the filibuster when it comes to voting rights legislation. There is zero chance for bipartisanship, because Republicans understand that, if everyone votes, they lose. This should be obvious to the most casual observer.
Manchin should listen to his constituents and give his support to the For the People Act.