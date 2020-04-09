Wes Holden: No room for apathy in upcoming election (Opinion)

Since the election of 2016, many West Virginians are feeling disappointed and demoralized by President Donald Trump’s broken promises. (Many Republicans are unlikely to want to entangle themselves in defending his policies that have been thoroughly politicized.)
As in the last presidential election, I believe West Virginians will vote for real change to improve their lives because they are dissatisfied with the current state of affairs.
Can anything be more abhorrent than to watch the West Virginia Legislature pass laws that become a legal means to destroy our environment, stymie and reduce the wages of the working class and support changes to our educational system that will benefit the privileged few? If that is not a form of political coercion by a certain group of individuals, we have forgotten the basic tenant of the Constitution: “We the people.”
It seems that every four years, candidates for political office tell us “this is the most important election of our lifetime,” urging West Virginians to vote. However, I believe this really is the most important election of our lifetimes — at both the national and state levels.
At stake for West Virginia are three of five Supreme Court seats. The justices elected in the May primary will have a major effect on matters of importance by their interpretation of the law that will affect every West Virginian for more than a decade.
Equally important are legislative races — half the West Virginia Senate and every member of the House of Delegates. In addition to making laws that will determine the future of our state’s economy and working families, the Legislature elected this year will be in charge of redistricting 134 legislative seats.
Since state law mandates that we go to all single-district seats before the 2022 election, great power rests with the party that controls the legislative chambers next year. Given Republican resistance to any efforts to establish an independent commission to recommend new district lines, it’s hard to be optimistic the current leadership will resist partisan gerrymandering. Those same legislators likely will draw new lines for our congressional districts, since we more than likely will lose one of our three seats in the U.S. House of Representatives because of decreased population.
Ask yourself, why has apathy and complacency become the attitude of many West Virginians, and what has made us this way? I believe it is because of years and years of broken promises.
The current administration is falling on its promises of better jobs, more economic development and lowering taxes for the working class. Most of our politicians seem more concerned about preserving their jobs than fighting for the interests of constituents they were elected to represent. They are awash in self-delusion and unwilling to change the system for the well-being of the vast majority.
The coronavirus pandemic is prompting every West Virginian to ask what could have been done better and how can we prevent being caught unprepared for the next crisis, whatever it might be. There is nothing like an existential threat to show we are interdependent and need to stick together. Issues are sharpened when the stakes are this high. This moment must not be squandered.
Make no mistake about it, as West Virginians, our vote in this election is very essential. We might not be able to change all of the problems our state faces overnight, but is it a reason to say, “Let’s not even try”?
Please inform yourself and vote. Your input will make a difference.