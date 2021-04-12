West Virginia is confronted with myriad economic problems. During the past decades, our economic situation has gone from bad to worse. Our tax revenue has been shrinking, and our residents have been forced to leave to seek jobs elsewhere.
We now rank third in the nation in percent of the population over age 65.
Former President Donald Trump’s disingenuous promises of revitalizing the coal industry never did materialize, and we continue to witness its decline. Our shrinking tax base means less money for schools, assuring that our children will continue to fall behind their peers in other states. Serious gaps in broadband access, water quality concerns and senior care issues continue to go unaddressed in much of rural West Virginia.
It will take serious investment to solve the problems of coal country. Innovative ideas, like the New Deal of President Franklin Roosevelt’s administration, which helped revitalize our nation during the Great Depression, are desperately needed.
A modern-day example is Germany’s Coal Commission. Created in 2018, the commission brings together stakeholders, including coal company representatives, unions and environmental groups, to work together to diversify the economy and create new jobs as coal is being phased out. Germany has allocated $47.3 billion to make the plan work.
Back here in West Virginia, the good news is that help might be on the way. First of all, our senior senator, Democrat Joe Manchin, finds himself in a very strong position to help ensure the needs of West Virginians are addressed. He serves on the very powerful Senate Committee on Appropriations and is chairman of the Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee.
But perhaps even more important, he is the key swing vote on a host of legislation, giving him additional leverage and power. His recent proposal to authorize $8 billion in tax credits for new clean energy manufacturing in industrially ravaged regions is a step in the right direction.
President Joe Biden has recently nominated Sen. Manchin’s wife, Gayle, to co-chair the Appalachian Regional Commission. Her experience as president of the West Virginia Board of Education and as West Virginia secretary of Education and the Arts should serve her well in promoting and directing funding for the improvement of educational programs, broadband accessibility, senior care and many other needs of coalfield counties.
Finally, Biden has proposed a $2.25 trillion infrastructure and jobs plan. Many coal country problems are addressed in this comprehensive bill.
With the passage of Biden’s plan, which includes a very forward-looking perspective on infrastructure, West Virginia’s economy could be restructured and diversified so that it no longer would be vulnerable to the boom and bust of the coal industry.
Given the enormous benefit Biden’s infrastructure and jobs plan would have for West Virginia, it is difficult to understand Sen. Manchin’s current position on the bill. He says the corporate tax rate hike to 28% is too high. However, there are many other countries with strong economies that have corporate tax rates higher than 28%, including Australia and France.
We know that Trump’s corporate tax cut from 35% to 21% — which Sen. Manchin voted against — did nothing for business investment. Instead, the money went directly into the pockets of corporate executives and shareholders, who benefitted from inflated stock prices because of corporate buybacks.
The Manchins have a great opportunity to strengthen the economy of West Virginia and make the future brighter for all of us, if only they would seize it. Together, their actions could be a catalyst to stop the exodus of young West Virginians leaving the state. Sen. Manchin has the opportunity to show that he is the true heir of the late Sen. Robert C. Byrd, D-W.Va., whose Senate seat he now occupies.
Now is the time to ensure and take advantage of the billions in federal funding that could be coming to West Virginia to help transition from a declining coal economy to one with well-paying union jobs in clean energy and other 21st-century industries.
Being a true statesman requires assessing the problems facing our state and nation, and forthrightly embracing the solutions to those problems. It is my fervent hope that Joe and Gayle Manchin will be forward-thinking and use their positions wisely in the best interests of all West Virginians.