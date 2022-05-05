Several weeks ago, while vacationing in Alabama, I visited their state museum and read this sign:
“The Treaty of 1790. To restore peace, the United States and the Creek Nation signed a treaty in New York. The Creeks ceded 3 million acres to the U.S. In exchanging the for the cession, the U.S. agreed to protect Creek Rights to their remaining land. Georgians were outraged that the federal government would deny them access to Indian land. The treaty ignited a period of federal-state conflicts and the first assertions of ‘state rights.’ ”
I pondered the statement about “state rights.” Wasn’t the issue of “state rights” the cause of the Civil War? Southern states wanted the right to continue slavery. Weren’t state rights responsible for the passage of Jim Crow laws after the Reconstruction era?
So, what rights do states have? The 10th Amendment declares, “The powers not delegated to the United States by the Constitution, nor prohibited by it to the states, are reserved to the states respectively, or to the people.” In other words, states have all powers not granted to the federal government by the Constitution.
Throughout our history, “states’ rights” has often been used by a disgruntled minority to justify their opposition to federal laws or policies with which they could not abide.
Vested interests have long sought to keep the vote out of the hands of the less powerful. In 2013, the U.S. Supreme Court gutted the voting rights act and paved a way for states and jurisdictions to enact restrictive voter identification laws. Consequently, 23 states created new restrictive voting laws.
By the early 1900s, the U.S. census estimated that nearly 2 million children were employed in manufacturing, agriculture, mining and other industries. Most of these children were under the age of 14. It is worth noting that Congress passed a child labor law in 1916 to protect child safety. Incredibly, the Supreme Court, in 1918, struck down the Keating-Owens Act as unconstitutional on the grounds that child labor regulation is not included in commerce regulation between the states.
With encouragement from Secretary of Labor Frances Perkins, as the last act of President Franklin Delano Roosevelt’s New Deal program, the passage of the Fair Labor Standards Act of 1938 outlawed child labor. This was not overruled by the Supreme Court, despite arguments based on states’ rights and accusations of communist-inspired plots, and is still in effect today.
For years, the federal and state governments have been enacting gun control laws. As a result of mass shootings, laws in some states have become more restrictive than federal laws. In a 2008 case, the Supreme Court ruled that a District of Columbia law banning its citizens from possessing handguns violated the Second Amendment and, two years later, the court ruled that its decision applied to all states and territories.
Now, we have a draft decision by Justice Samuel Alito in which the Supreme Court would overturn Roe v. Wade.
In his draft decision, Justice Alito writes, “We hold that Roe and Casey must be overruled. The Constitution makes no reference to abortion and any such right implicitly protected by the constitutional provision ... . It is time to heed the Constitution and return the issue of abortion to the people’s elected representatives.”
Unfortunately, having our elected representatives vote for women’s right to choose across the land could take a very long time, and, in the meantime, many women could suffer or even die, especially the poor who do not have the resources to travel.
Justices Sandra Day O’Connor, Anthony Kennedy and David Souter warned in the 1992 Casey decision, that the court would pay a “terrible price” in overruling Roe.
Currently, 26 states have trigger laws to ban abortion if Roe is overturned. Let’s not get caught up in the overturning of Roe. The larger question is, what current federal laws will be up for grabs because some group, whether it be religious, political or other, oppose what they feel as unfair restrictions?
In 1896, the Supreme Court issued a landmark decision, Plessy v. Ferguson, in which the court ruled that racial segregation laws did not violate the Constitution as long as the facilities for each race were equal in quality, a doctrine that became know as “separate but equal.” Thankfully, in the 1954 landmark decision of Brown v. Board of Education, the justices ruled unanimously that racial segregation of public schools was unconstitutional. This became a cornerstone of the Civil Rights Movement.
Apparently, federal laws affecting the entire country are not secure. What other federal protections will be next? The concept of states’ rights has been used over and over again to limit the power of the federal government. We know from history that the decisions of the Supreme Court are influenced by the thinking of the time, and we know that interpretations of our Constitution and laws will continue to evolve over time.